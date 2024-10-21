Not a bug: Google 'won't fix' Android 15 (and 14) Material You duplicate color palettes
There seems to be some strange behavior in Android 15 with Material You theming color palettes being duplicates and thus people ending with fewer options, but Google seems to say everything works as intended.
In the past few years, Android phones have used Material You to generate a color palette to be used throughout the system. Usually, the system generates around a dozen options, but users have noticed some duplicates showing up.
Well, it does seem rather weird as a behavior. Of course, you're not always going to get dozens of color theme options, and that's understandable as some images or wallpapers don't offer that many options for color pairing.
Hopefully, Google will reconsider and take another approach when the system is unable to get around a dozen color palette options. In my opinion, a better approach would be just to show nothing instead of filling up the space with duplicates. We'll see whether or not Google changes its mind on this issue.
The issue was highlighted in early Android 15 beta releases and seems to have continued on into the final release, as found by Android Authority. Some people have found that out of the dozen options, sometimes two or three, or even more, might be duplicates. Actually, the issue has been happening all the way back to Android 13 or early Android 14 builds, so it's not only reserved for Android 15.
As one would expect, this should be considered a bug, but Google has reportedly claimed that it is not. When the issue was posted to Google's Issue Tracker, it was marked as "won't fix (intended behavior)" in September. Google indicated that if there aren't enough color palette options generated to fill the entire list, duplicates will fill up the rest of the spaces.
However, showing duplicates instead could trick the user into thinking they've got more options than they do, and this may be annoying.
