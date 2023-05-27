Non-premium Motorola Razr 40 specs surface in benchmark test and regulatory filing

Almost everything that you would want to know about the premium Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has already leaked. These specs include the large 3.5-inch Quick View external display and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset that will power the foldable clamshell. But what you might not know are the specs for the lower-priced Razr 40 model. A GeekBench test and a filing with China's 3C regulatory agency possibly give away some of the information related to the more affordable Razr variant.





The model number of the device spotted on GeekBench and the 3C filing is XT2323-3. The model number of the premium Razr 40 Ultra is believed to be XT2321-1. The Motorola Razr 40 will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and will include 12GB of RAM although we'd expect a variant with 8GB of RAM to be offered. It will feature 5G connectivity and the battery will support 33W fast charging. And Android 13 will be pre-installed. The GeekBench benchmark test shows a single-core score of 1,019 and a multi-core score of 2,545.









The GeekBench test and the 3C regulatory filing were posted on Twitter by a tipster that uses the handle Anvin . His tweet also includes images of the GeekBench test and the 3C filing. The 3C filing is for an agency known as the China Compulsory Certificate which is a safety mark that most products sold in China must have. Motorola is owned by Chinese manufacturer Lenovo.







