Nomad launches Rugged Keychain AirTag holder, pet ID tag engraving

Doroteya Borisova
May 11, 2021, 4:15 PM
Nomad launches Rugged Keychain AirTag holder, pet ID tag engraving
Apple's new lost-item tracking gadget, the AirTag, was barely released two weeks ago—yet it hasn't had any problem competing with its popular predecessors, Tile. AirTags have been flying off the shelves since their April 30 launch, and they are attracting plenty of third-party accessories to the market.

The AirTag itself is essentially a tiny, round chip—1.26 inches in diameter—and has no built-in carrying solution. Unless you simply slip the AirTag into a pocket in your purse or backpack, it needs an accessory to securely attach it to smaller items like keys, phones, or other expensive electronics you may not want to lose. 

Nomad, which specializes in outdoor gear and "rugged" gadget accessories, has joined the fray with a brand-new Rugged Keychain to safely hold your AirTag. It's a small and sleek round holder which attaches to a key ring—simple and elegant, very much fitting the Apple aesthetic. It comes in both white and black, and costs $29.95.

"Wait a minute," you might say, "that costs literally just as much as the $29 AirTag itself!" That may be true, but Apple products are marketed as a luxury brand, and companies are capitalizing on this fact. Not to mention it may be a much better deal for most people than the $450 Hermès AirTag holders which Apple itself is selling on its website!

Nevertheless, the Rugged Keychain seems to boast enough quality and durability to justify the price tag. Nomad claims it brings "a whole new level of protection for your AirTag" with IP67 dust and waterproof housing, a solid polycarbonate frame, and a durable TPU overmold. It certainly looks sturdy enough to keep your AirTag snug and secure in its place.

What's more, Nomad is marketing its Rugged Keychain as a great alternative to a pet tag. It's cute as a button and Nomad even lets you get your pet's name and (your) phone number engraved on the back for an additional $19.95. 
Apple had initially stressed that the AirTags are designed to track inanimate objects, not people or pets. This was perhaps based on the premise that the AirTags can present a serious choking hazard if they become separated from their holder. 

However, accessory manufacturers and customers alike quickly found that as long as the AirTag is securely contained inside its pouch, it can be perfect to track your precious cat or doggo, should they get lost in the hood.

