Nokia's profit prediction for 2025 is down by $300 million

Is the weaker US dollar and (or) growing pressure from trade tariffs to blame here? Certainly, according to new CEO Justin Hotard, who said the dollar's decline hurt both day-to-day operations and the value of Nokia's investment funds.



Adding to the pressure are tariffs tied to US trade policies. Although the Trump administration's new tariffs on European goods are not expected to take effect until August 1, Nokia is already feeling the impact. Hotard noted that even the threat of additional tariffs has been enough to disrupt business.



So, Q2 results fell short of expectations. Nokia reported $267 million in profit and net income of just $94 million from continuing operations – both significantly down from the same quarter last year ($435 million). Following the earnings news, Nokia's stock dropped nearly 4%, which is not a small number.



As you very well know, Nokia doesn't make phones anymore – which will be a cruel, mind-blowing fact to a time traveler from the year 2000. But the company doesn't make that much profit as well – at least, not as much as previously projected. Nokia had to lower its full-year 2025 profit forecast by approximately $300 million.Simply put, Nokia builds the tech that powers the internet and mobile networks. In 2025, it's focused on helping phone carriers, big cloud companies, and businesses with 5G, fiber, and data center infrastructure. Nokia also works with factories, airports, and other industries to bring them private wireless networks. The company recently bought a firm called Infinera to boost its fiber and optical networking business, especially in North America.The company also makes money by licensing its patents to phone makers and other tech companies. It holds thousands of patents for things like 5G and Wi-Fi.