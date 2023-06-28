Nokia G42 5G goes official, fulfilling your DIY dreams

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Ever since HMD Global decided to pull out of the flagship smartphone game, the company has been searching for its niche. And back in February, during the annual MWC event in Barcelona, we thought the company had finally found it. HMD received one of our "Best Of MWC" awards for the Nokia G22 and its repairability.



Now it's time for the sequel, as movie announcers say. Today, HMD officially announced the Nokia G42 5G, another attempt to offer people the chance to turn their phone into a DIY project. You'll find the specs sheet below, but the main takeaway from the launch is the repairable display, charging port, and battery.

Nokia G42 5G Specifications:



Nokia G42 5G
OSAndroid 13 | 2 years of OS upgrades
CPUQualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G
Memory and Storage4/128, 6/128GB6 | Up to 5GB VRAM for memory extension| MicroSD card support up to 1TB | Google Drive
Display6.56” HD+ 20:9 (720 x 1612) | 90Hz refresh rate | Brightness 450 nits (typ.), 400 nits (min.) 560 nits with brightness boost | Corning Gorilla Glass 3
CameraMain: 50 MP AF Main, f/1.8 + 2 MP Depth + 2 MP Macro | LED flash | Front: 8MP FF
Features: Flash shot mode | Night mode 2.0 | AI Portrait | OZO 3D audio capture
Connectivity802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax-ready | Bluetooth 5.1 | GPS/ AGPS/GLONASS/BDS/Galileo | Ambient light sensor | Proximity sensor | Accelerometer (G-sensor (3-axis)) | E-compass | NFC
Battery5000mAh. QuickFix repairable battery, charging port and display.| >80% after 800 charging cycles | 3-day battery life | 20W fast charging support (QC3.0 & PD3.0)
PortsType-C USB (USB 2.0)) | OTG | 3.5mm audio jack
Dimensions165.0 x 75. 8 x 8.55mm | Weight 193.8g
SIM3-in-2 Hybrid SIM tray | Nano SIM + Nano SIM/MicroSD card
OtherIP52 | Biometric face unlock | Side fingerprint sensor | aptX Adaptive, aptX HD, aptX Classic | OZO Playback | Android Enterprise Recommended

This device is another collaboration with iFixit, and you can find repair kits for the display, charging port, and spare batteries on the company's site. HMD boasts this phone as the first repairable 5G smartphone on the market.

Kyle Wiens, CEO, iFixit: “I'm thrilled to see how our partnership with HMD Global is turning the tide in favor of self-repairs. This is not just about providing parts; it's about seeding the DIY ethos among consumers and signaling that the era of self-service repairs is truly upon us.”



There's another cool angle to this phone, and it's the color. HMD calls it "So Purple," taking a page from Google's naming book, and in reality it's a very cool and fresh color. Other notable specs include a Snapdragon 480+ 5G platform, a 50MP main camera, a 6.56” HD+ display, and a 3-day battery life with 800 charge cycles. The Nokia G42 5G will be available in Europe for 249 euros.

It's an interesting idea, especially given that the display, charging port, and battery are the most vulnerable smartphone parts and are replaced most often. What do you think about it? Would you buy this phone and replace its screen yourself?

Loading Comments...

