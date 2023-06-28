Nokia G42 5G goes official, fulfilling your DIY dreams









Now it's time for the sequel, as movie announcers say. Today, HMD officially announced the Nokia G42 5G, another attempt to offer people the chance to turn their phone into a DIY project. You'll find the specs sheet below, but the main takeaway from the launch is the repairable display, charging port, and battery.





Nokia G42 5G Specifications:







This device is another collaboration with iFixit, and you can find repair kits for the display, charging port, and spare batteries on the company's site. HMD boasts this phone as the first repairable 5G smartphone on the market.



Kyle Wiens, CEO, iFixit: “I'm thrilled to see how our partnership with HMD Global is turning the tide in favor of self-repairs. This is not just about providing parts; it's about seeding the DIY ethos among consumers and signaling that the era of self-service repairs is truly upon us.”



