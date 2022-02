Here are a bunch of official Nokia G21 pictures

6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) display

1.6GHz octa-core UniSoc T606 processor

4GB RAM, 64/128GB expandable storage (up to 512GB)

Triple-camera setup: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP

Secondary 8-megapixel camera

Dual-SIM, LTE support, Wi-Fi, NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/Baidou

USB Type-C

5,050 mAh battery with Quick Charge technology





HMD Global has been flooding the market with mid-range and entry-level Android smartphones featuring generic designs, and it looks like future products won’t stand out either. We reported in the past about a potential G20 sequel that’s likely to be announced very soon, but this is the first time we’re getting a clear look at the upcoming device.Thanks to reputable leaker Roland Quandt , we now have a bunch of high-resolution pictures of the Nokia G21 to admire, although there’s not really much to admire. The Nokia G21 looks as generic as the predecessor and many other Nokia-branded phones released on the market in the last few years.And here is what you can expect in terms of specs in case you’re considering the Nokia G21:Keep in mind though that the specs above haven’t been confirmed, although the source is quite reliable, so unless HMD Global decides to change something at the last minute, we’re looking at a standard mid-range phone. We have yet to learn anything about Nokia G21’s price, but we’re expecting the phone to be introduced very soon.