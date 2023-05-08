The unlocked Nokia G100 is awfully cheap at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you’re in the market for a 5G smartphone like the Nokia C300 and C110, which are expected to arrive at Tracfone very soon, here is a great deal on another cheap Nokia smartphone, the G100. What makes this deal exceptionally good is not just the low price, but also the fact that the phone comes unlocked and works on just about every major carrier in the country.
As far as the specs go, Nokia G100 is a very reasonable device for such a low price. It sports a large 6.52-inch HD+ display, a triple camera setup (13MP + 5MP + 2MP), a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.
Other key features of the Nokia G100 include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock support, Bluetooth 5.0, audio jack 3.5mm, USB Type-C port, and microSD card support (up to 512GB).
As mentioned earlier, this particular version of Nokia G100 is universally compatible, so it will work with just about any carrier in the United States, including AT&T, Boost, Cricket, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Mint, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
Typically selling for $170, Nokia G100 is now 40% off on Amazon, which means you’ll be paying just shy of $100 for one. In this particular case, you’ll be getting the 3/32GB model, not the 4/128GB version that costs a tad more.
As far as the specs go, Nokia G100 is a very reasonable device for such a low price. It sports a large 6.52-inch HD+ display, a triple camera setup (13MP + 5MP + 2MP), a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.
The G100 is just as decent on the inside, thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. The phone runs Android 12 right out of the box, but it’s been confirmed to be eligible for an Android 13 upgrade in the not-so-distant future.
Other key features of the Nokia G100 include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock support, Bluetooth 5.0, audio jack 3.5mm, USB Type-C port, and microSD card support (up to 512GB).
As mentioned earlier, this particular version of Nokia G100 is universally compatible, so it will work with just about any carrier in the United States, including AT&T, Boost, Cricket, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Mint, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
Things that are NOT allowed: