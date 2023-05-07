Nokia to bring two affordable 5G smartphones to the US

Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
HMD Global has several Nokia phones in the pipeline, but only a few of them will make it to the US. Nokia C300 and Nokia C110 are two of the affordable smartphones the Finnish company plans to introduce in the United States, a market that hasn’t been a priority for HMD Global since it took over the Nokia brand.

Apparently, both phones will be picked up by Tracfone (via Nokiamob), Verizon’s prepaid carrier. This doesn’t mean that the devices will be available from Verizon too, but the MVNO has agreements with all three major carriers in the country, so the Nokia phones should work on any combination networks.

Tracfone already has support pages for both Nokia smartphonesup and running, so we know for sure they will be available for purchase at some point. In addition, Tracfone lists all the key specs of both phones, but there are still missing pieces like the size of the display and type of chipset that need to be unveiled.

Both Nokia C300 and Nokia C110 feature 5G support and ship with Android 12 right out of the box. We don’t know if they will be upgraded to Android 13, but they should even if they’re part of HMD’s most affordable tier.

Nokia C300 (pictured above) technical specification list includes a triple camera setup (13MP + 2MP + 2MP), a 4,000 mAh battery, 32GB storage (expandable via microSD), and a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper. Also, the phone is water and dust resistant thanks to its IP52 certification.

On the other hand, the Nokia C110 has a single 13-megapixel camera, a secondary 5-megpaixel selfie snapper, and a smaller 3,000 mAh battery. Just like the Nokia C300, it’s IP52 water and dust resistant, and packs 32GB internal memory.

We have yet to learn how much these two will cost, but they shape up to be some of the cheapest 5G smartphones available in the US.

