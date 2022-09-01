Nokia raises the eco-friendly bar: Nokia X30 5G and G60 5G are out
Today, Nokia proved once again its dedication to a more sustainable future by launching a bunch of devices that are manufactured with eco-friendliness in mind, two of which are the Nokia X30 5G and Nokia GG60 5G.
Both phones are built with longevity in mind, with a focus on using as much recycled materials as possible during the manufacturing process. Not only that, but both phones come at reasonable prices and admirable specifications to match them. But enough chit-chat, let’s get into the nitty gritty details.
Nokia X30 5G
The Nokia X30 5G is the more expensive one out of the sustainable duo, coming in at 449 EUR. It is also the more eco-friendly one, built with its frame being made out of 100% recycled aluminum and the back made of 65% recycled plastic. This makes the X30 5G Nokia’s most eco-friendly phone, especially when you add in the 100% FSC-certified and 70% recycled paper box it comes in.
One area where Nokia could have done better, though, is adding a charger in the box, as it is still a controversial topic whether this approach helps out with sustainability or not.
As for the phone itself, the Nokia X30 5G comes with IP67 water and dust protection, a large 6.43-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and the toughest glass to protect it — the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. You also get a three-year extended warranty, accompanied with three years of OS upgrades.
Nokia also states that the X30 5G comes with its most advanced PureView photography capabilities yet, rocking a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), enhanced by the phone’s AI.
One of the camera features is Capture Fusion, which brings the power of the main camera to the ultra-wide one, according to the company. Additionally, you also get Dark Vision and Night Selfie, which are supposed to deliver sharper photos in low-light conditions. Last but not least, the lenses of the cameras are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DX+, which is Corning’s material that offers protection while also letting as much light as possible for the camera — in this case 98% of it.
Nokia G60 5G
The more affordable Nokia G60 5G, with a price tag of 289 EUR, has a back that’s made out of 100% plastic and a frame made out of 60% plastic. It is the first Nokia phone from the G series that brings the longevity that is usually seen with the company’s X series — in other words, three years of Android upgrades, three years of monthly security updates, and an extended three-year warranty at no extra cost.
Unlike its more pricey brother that we touched on earlier, the Nokia G60 does come with a charger included inside its box, with the box being made out of 70% recycled and FSC-certified materials.
As for the phone itself, it has a large 6.59-inch display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. You also have a triple camera system on the back of the phone, coming with most of the AI camera features found on the X30 5G, like Capture Fusion and Dark Vision.
Both the Nokia X30 5G and Nokia G60 5G will be available in select markets globally starting today.
The Nokia X30 5G is available in 6/128GB and 8/256GB memory and storage combos, while the Nokia G60 5G can be bought in 4/64GB, 4/128GB, and 6/128GB options.
