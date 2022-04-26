 Nokia C200 Android 12 smartphone now available in the US for less than $80 - PhoneArena
Nokia
Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
HMD Global confirmed that its flagship portfolio will not be refreshed with new products as often as other companies due to the fierce competition. However, the Finnish company pledged to conquer the world with an unending wave of mid-range and affordable Nokia phones.

One of these affordable phones introduced at the beginning of the year at CES 2022 is the Nokia C200. At that time, HMD said the phone will be introduced in the United States but didn’t offer any details on its availability.

However, the folks at NokiaMob have recently spotted the Nokia C200 on Target’s official website where customers can pick it up for just $79.99. Keep in mind that this is a prepaid phone that’s locked on TracFone, but it’s one of the cheapest Android 12 smartphones available in the US.

Nokia C200 highlights:

  • 6.1-inch HD+ LCD (720 x 1560 pixels) V-notch display
  • 13MP AF rear camera with flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Android 12 OS
  • Face unlock
  • Dual microphones
  • Two-day battery life

Nokia C200 can be paired with a TracFone plan with Unlimited Talk & Text plan with Unlimited Carryover Data. The phone can be ordered online, or customers can choose to pick it up at their local Target store.
