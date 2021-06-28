For a limited time, Nokia 8.3 is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones in the US

For a limited time, Nokia 8.3 is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones in the US0
Another important piece of information is that while the phone comes unlocked, it will only work on GSM networks, so if you plan to use it with AT&T and T-Mobile, then you can go ahead and get one. Sprint and Verizon networks (or any other CDMA network) won't support the Nokia 8.3 5G.
On the inside, the smartphone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. Also, Nokia 8.3 5G boasts a large 6.8-inch FHD+ display and an impressive quad-camera setup (64MP+12MP+2MP+2MP) that features Zeiss optics.
But the best news is that you won't have to pay $600 to get one. For a limited time, B&H offers a massive $220 discount, so customers can purchase the Nokia 8.3 5G for just $380 outright.