For a limited time, Nokia 8.3 is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones in the US

Great news for customers looking to buy a 5G smartphone, as B&H is running a promotion on the Nokia 8.3 , one of the slightly more expensive mid-range devices available in the US. First off, it's worth noting that B&H is selling the North American variant of the Nokia 8 .3.Another important piece of information is that while the phone comes unlocked, it will only work on GSM networks, so if you plan to use it with AT&T and T-Mobile, then you can go ahead and get one. Sprint and Verizon networks (or any other CDMA network) won't support the Nokia 8.3 5G Now, the best part about the Nokia 8.3, aside from the fact that it supports 5G , is that it's dual SIM, so you can use it with two carriers or two phone numbers. Specs-wise, the Nokia 8.3 is quite decent, but it's hardly worth the $600 catalog price.On the inside, the smartphone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. Also, Nokia 8.3 5G boasts a large 6.8-inch FHD+ display and an impressive quad-camera setup (64MP+12MP+2MP+2MP) that features Zeiss optics.But the best news is that you won't have to pay $600 to get one. For a limited time, B&H offers a massive $220 discount, so customers can purchase the Nokia 8.3 5G for just $380 outright.