HMD launches three new Nokia dumb phones

Before launching its own branded phones, Finnish company HMD is bringing three more Nokia handsets to the market: Nokia 6310, Nokia 5310, and Nokia 230.
However, unlike many of the previous devices that HMD launched since it bought the Nokia license, these are feature phones, not smartphones. One other important thing worth mentioning is that all three phones are just refreshed versions of older feature phones.
Even if these are new variants of older Nokia phones, they remain feature phones, so don’t expect any advanced specs. For example, the newly unveiled Nokia 6310 (2024) sports a 2.8-inch LCD display, a 1,450 mAh battery, a VGA camera, and dual-SIM support.
Finally, we have the Nokia 230 (2024), a very sleek feature phone that packs the same generous 1,450 mAh battery and features a 2.8-inch TFT display. Also, the phone features a 2-megapixel rear-facing camera, USB-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and dual SIM support. No word on price and availability yet.
For instance, Nokia 6310 (2024) is the newer version of phone with the same name launched back in 2012, while the Nokia 5310 (2014) is the younger brother of the Nokia 5310 feature phone released four years ago. Lastly, we have the Nokia 230 (2024), a refreshed version of the Nokia 230 from 2015.
Nokia 5310 (2024)
On the other hand, the Nokia 5310 (2024) has a similar 2.8-inch LCD display and 1,450 mAh battery. The phone looks a lot like some of the older XpressMusic phones, so it features some extra music buttons, as well as a USB-C port. Other highlights of the Nokia 5310 (2024) include dual-SIM support, dual speakers, and FM radio.
Nokia 230 (2024)
