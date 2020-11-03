iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Nokia

Nokia licensee HMD Global planning to resurrect two classics apparently

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Nov 03, 2020, 4:36 PM
Nokia licensee HMD Global planning to resurrect two classics apparently
It looks like HMD Global is planning to resurrect two iconic Nokia offerings. 

WinFuture (translated here) reports that two announced 4G phones, the Nokia 6300 and Nokia 8000, have been spotted on the website of the Scandinavian telecom company Telia.

The Nokia 6300 will likely be an updated version of its namesake model that was originally released back in 2007. It was a mid-tier phone with a durable stainless steel body and it was one of the best-selling Nokia handsets during that time.


As for the Nokia 8000, it appears that it will be based on the premium Nokia 8xxx lineup which was quite experimental for its time.

HMD Global is no stranger to breathing new life into classic Nokia phones and it has already brought back the Nokia 3310Nokia 8110 4G, Nokia 2720 Flip, and the Nokia 5310. 

The Nokia 6300 and Nokia 8000 will likely be smart feature phones, which are basically feature phones with an internet connection and apps. NokiaMob speculates they will run KaiOS or Series 30+.

The outlet also suggests that the revamped Nokia 6300 could be the Nokia Leo that was cleared by the FCC not too long ago. The phone is expected to support Wi-Fi 2.4G and it will likely come with a single rear camera and a 1,500mAh battery.

We can expect an announcement within the next few weeks.

