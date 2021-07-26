Nokia 1.3 jumps on the Android 11 bandwagon, but there's a catch

Nokia 1.3 jumps on the Android 11 bandwagon, but there's a catch0
That being said, we are happy to inform Nokia 1.3 users that the phone is now eligible for the long-awaited Android 11 update. Strangely enough, the update was only made available in Australia initially, but HMD promised to bring them to the rest of the markets soon after.
As per HMD's official statement, the company typically rolls out Android updates in two waves, “which are usually a couple of weeks apart (although this isn't a hard and fast rule),” so there's a chance that the Nokia 1.3 will get the Android 11 update in other countries by the end of the month.