Nokia Android Software updates

Nokia 1.3 jumps on the Android 11 bandwagon, but there's a catch

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Nokia 1.3 jumps on the Android 11 bandwagon, but there's a catch
HMD Global launched quite a few smartphones in the last couple of years, so it has a lot of work to do to bring them to the latest version of Android each year. It's one of the reasons that Nokia makes headlines even if it has yet to reveal its new lineup for the second half of the year.

That being said, we are happy to inform Nokia 1.3 users that the phone is now eligible for the long-awaited Android 11 update. Strangely enough, the update was only made available in Australia initially, but HMD promised to bring them to the rest of the markets soon after.

According to the Finnish company, 100% of the rollout should have been completed by July 24, while wave 2, which will include the remaining markets, will follow soon. Unfortunately, HMD did not provide an ETA for the Nokia 1.3 Android 11 update, so it's hard to tell how long it will take for the update to receive the required approvals in other markets.

As per HMD's official statement, the company typically rolls out Android updates in two waves, “which are usually a couple of weeks apart (although this isn't a hard and fast rule),” so there's a chance that the Nokia 1.3 will get the Android 11 update in other countries by the end of the month.

Related phones

1.3
Nokia 1.3 View Full specs
$98 Amazon
  • Display 5.7 inches 1520 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm 215 1GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 11

