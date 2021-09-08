Notification Center

Nokia

A Nokia 3310 spent four days in a prisoner’s stomach until it was surgically removed

Iskren Gaidarov
By
0
A Nokia 3310 spent four days in a prisoner’s stomach until it was surgically removed
Remember the Nokia 3310? It is dubbed as one of the toughest phones ever made, with its robust design that makes the phone almost impossible to break, and two decades on, the model is still around and making headlines.

According to Euronews, a 33-year-old prisoner from Kosovo complained of stomach pains for a couple of days, until he was taken to the university clinical center in the capital Pristina last week. The clinic's gastroenterology department discovered a pretty hard pill to swallow in the man’s belly - a Nokia 3310. Dr.Skender Telaku was the one leading the medical team on the case. In order to remove the phone safely, a two-hour endoscopic surgery was conducted.

"By endoscopic means, without opening the stomach, we removed the dismantled phone in three parts. It was like walking through a minefield but everything went well without complications." - Dr.Skender Telaku


Telaku says that the most dangerous part of the phone was the battery. The gastroenterologist was concerned about a potential leakage of corrosive acid. Fortunately, both the battery and the rest of the phone were extracted safely without any complications.
The 33-year-old prisoner told the doctors he swallowed the phone four days before he visited the emergency room. After the surgery, Kosovo authorities took the patient and his Nokia 3310. It is suspected the prisoner used the phone to communicate with people outside of prison. It is still unknown why and how the prisoner swallowed it, but the probability is this was a desperate try to hide it.

Unfortunately, the Nokia 3310 is a phone that breaks in parts, which made it impossible to extract without surgery. The classic phone made its original debut in September 2000. The Nokia 3310 made history as one of the most popular and successful phone releases ever. There are still thousands of 3310s used around the world, as the phone proved itself very reliable and easy to repair.

HMD Global introduced a nostalgic refresh to the iconic Nokia model in 2017. The new version is highly influenced by the original but brings new features like a larger color display, a camera, 4G LTE connectivity, and a microSD card slot.

