No "Settings" app in favor of AI? That could be Samsung's next major move

Recommended Stories

This potential change also raises concerns for users who prefer to maintain control over their smartphone settings. While AI can be beneficial for automating certain tasks, some users may not be comfortable relinquishing complete control over aspects like screen brightness, notification settings, or camera functionality. Striking a balance between AI assistance and user choice will be crucial for Samsung to ensure a positive user experience.Should the information contained in the report be something Samsung has in its immediate plans, the removal of the Settings menu is not likely to happen immediately. While no official timeline has been announced, the beginnings of this shift could potentially be included in Samsung's next major software update with One UI 7.