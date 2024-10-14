No "Settings" app in favor of AI? That could be Samsung's next major move
Samsung is reportedly planning to more deeply integrate artificial intelligence (AI) across its Galaxy smartphone lineup, potentially leading to the removal of the traditional Settings menu in future models. According to the report, Samsung believes AI can anticipate user needs, making manual adjustments through a Settings menu unnecessary. This move aligns with the company's vision for fully AI-driven Galaxy smartphones.
Furthermore, the report indicates that the camera and keyboard are key areas of focus for AI integration. AI could enhance camera functionality by automatically adapting to different environments and user preferences, such as switching to night mode or adjusting settings based on location. For keyboards, AI could personalize typing by learning individual writing styles and word preferences, leading to more accurate auto-predictions.
For the average user, AI-managed settings could streamline the smartphone experience by reducing the need for manual adjustments and menu navigation. However, Samsung will need to address potential privacy concerns and clearly communicate its data collection and usage practices for AI adjustments to gain user trust and encourage adoption.
While the exact implementation remains unclear, it is suggested that AI could leverage user interaction and device usage patterns to optimize performance without requiring manual settings adjustments. This could encompass various aspects of the smartphone experience, including notifications, screen brightness, and layout.
This shift towards AI-driven optimization builds upon existing trends in smartphone development. We are already seeing this with many smartphone features, such as adaptive battery, charging, brightness, and touch — among other things.
Some of the AI features already used on Galaxy devices using Bixby. | Image credit — Samsung
This potential change also raises concerns for users who prefer to maintain control over their smartphone settings. While AI can be beneficial for automating certain tasks, some users may not be comfortable relinquishing complete control over aspects like screen brightness, notification settings, or camera functionality. Striking a balance between AI assistance and user choice will be crucial for Samsung to ensure a positive user experience.
Should the information contained in the report be something Samsung has in its immediate plans, the removal of the Settings menu is not likely to happen immediately. While no official timeline has been announced, the beginnings of this shift could potentially be included in Samsung's next major software update with One UI 7.
