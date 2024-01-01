Apple did something last year that it hadn't done since 2009





Since Apple didn't release any new iPads in 2023, you'd expect several new tablets for 2024, and back in November, Kuo published a road map with his expectations for this year. He expects Apple to shake up the iPad Air line by offering two variants of the device. One will feature a 10.9-inch display and the other will have a larger 12.9-inch screen. Both models could be powered by the M2 chip; currently, the iPad Air (2022) is equipped with the M1 chip. The two new iPad Air tablets will be manufactured during the current quarter says Kuo.









Later during the first quarter or second quarter, Apple will start mass production of two updated iPad Pro models. Both the 11-inch and 13-inch premium tablets will feature an OLED panel for the first time in iPad history, offer an improved form factor, and pack a powerful 3nm M3 chip.





Kuo says that the iPad Pro's OLED screens will use the same LTPO backplane employed on the iPhone 15 Pro handsets allowing the ProMotion display to drop from a 120Hz refresh rate to as low as 1Hz when there is static content on the display. This allows the tablet to save battery life by not using the 120Hz refresh rate when it is not needed.





Apple is looking to more sharply differentiate between the iPad Air and iPad Pro lines this year and one way it might do this is to raise the price of the new iPad Pro models to keep a gap in pricing between the two different tablet lines. Still, there will be some cannibalization by the new 12.9-inch iPad Air according to Kuo. As for the next iteration of the iPad mini, Kuo expects mass production to start during the second half of 2024. At the same time, Apple will start manufacturing the basic 11th-generation iPad.







If Kuo is right, Apple will be busy making new iPads throughout this year, making up for a bleak 2023. While demand for the iPad took off during the pandemic as businessmen and students turned to tablets for both work and entertainment, the end of the pandemic resulted in a drop in demand for these devices. Apple is hoping that by refreshing the line, it can generate business from those who haven't upgraded their iPads for years.





By the way, for the record, the last iPad released by Apple was the 10th generation iPad which was released on October 26th, 2022.

