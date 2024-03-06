Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

No more updates: Galaxy S10 and Note 10 reach end of support
TL;DR:

  • Samsung has officially ended software and security updates for the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series
  • All devices eventually reach end-of-life for software updates. Samsung fulfilled its initial update commitment (3 years Android, 4 years security) for these phones.
  • Without updates, phones are more susceptible to hacks and malware.

Software and security updates are crucial for keeping your device secure. Unfortunately, every device hits the end of its support journey at some point. Recently, this has happened for some Galaxy devices.

As reported by 9to5Google, the chapter of software updates has come to a close for the last members of the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 lines. Initially pledged three years of Android updates and four years of security updates, both devices have fulfilled that commitment and are now bidding farewell to further updates.

For users of these devices, it might be a cue to consider transitioning to a device that still receives regular security updates. Security is a top priority, and these updates address vulnerabilities that can arise over time. With the prevalence of malicious threats, having a device that stays up-to-date is crucial for safeguarding your personal data.

However, if parting with your current device isn't in the cards, there are ways to bolster its security even after official updates conclude. Implementing additional security measures like using reputable antivirus software, being cautious about app downloads, and avoiding insecure networks can help bolster your device's defenses.

In the past few years, Samsung has stepped up its game by extending its promise of security and Android updates for its devices. Take its latest flagship release, the Galaxy S24 series, for example. Samsung has upped the ante with a whopping guarantee of seven years of Android and security updates for these devices. That means from the day of release, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra will receive updates for a total of seven Android generations, theoretically ending on Android 21.

Aside from its latest flagships, Samsung has made it a standard practice to provide up to 5 years of security updates for all new devices, spanning across different price ranges, including midrange and budget smartphones. However, as per a recent report, there's a deviation for the upcoming Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55, which are expected to come with 4 years of security support.

Samsung is currently delivering software security updates on an impressive scale, with over 150+ devices receiving these updates on monthly, quarterly, and bi-annual release schedules in markets worldwide.

