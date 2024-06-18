Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Manufacturing issue means no Exynos APs will be used on the Galaxy S25 series

By
0comments
Manufacturing issue means no Exynos APs will be used on the Galaxy S25 series
If you are a phone enthusiast, a phone nerd, or eat, drink, and breathe smartphones 24 hours a day, you are familiar with Ming-Chi Kuo. If you're a loyal PhoneArena reader, you've certainly seen his name mentioned in articles and headlines. Kuo is an analyst for TF International, an investment management company located in Hong Kong. While Kuo has certainly made some amazing calls about Apple devices in advance, his latest forecast has to do with Samsung. More precisely, Samsung's next flagship series, the Galaxy S25 which is due to launch in 2025.

Originally, it appeared that Samsung was going to keep the status quo next year and have the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ powered by the latest Exynos application processor (AP), the Exynos 2500, in most markets except for the U.S., China, and Canada. In those markets, the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ would be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The latter chip would be found in every Galaxy S 25 Ultra handset regardless of which market it was purchased in.

40% of Galaxy S24 series handsets are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 AP while 60% rely on the deca-core Exynos 2400 AP. Like we said, Samsung was planning on repeating this strategy for its 2025 flagship line but a manufacturing issue mentioned by Kuo seems to have put the kibosh on that plan. While both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and the Exynos 2500 chipsets will both be produced using a 3nm process node, the chips are being made by rival foundries. Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipset will be built by leader TSMC and Samsung's Exynos chip will be built by Samsung Foundry.

Samsung might use the Snaopdragon 8 Gen 4 AP on all Galaxy S25 models says Ming-Chi Kuo - Manufacturing issue means no Exynos APs will be used on the Galaxy S25 series
Samsung might use the Snaopdragon 8 Gen 4 AP on all Galaxy S25 models says Ming-Chi Kuo

Kuo writes in his tweet that Samsung Foundry's 3nm process node suffers from low yields which threatens to result in a shortage of Exynos 2500 SoCs. Considering how well the Galaxy S24 line is selling, Sammy needs to make sure that it will have enough chipsets for its 2025 flagship phones. Kuo writes that the yield issue is so serious that Samsung might not ship any Exynos 2500 chips at all.

One problem that Samsung and its fans face is that Qualcomm is expected to hike the price of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 AP by 25% to 30% which means that Samsung will be forced to raise the price tag of the Galaxy S25 series to cover all or part of the price increase or it might decide to eat some or all of the higher chip pricing itself.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
In fight against T-Mobile, lawyers emerged $78 million richer while customers only got $25
In fight against T-Mobile, lawyers emerged $78 million richer while customers only got $25
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better

Latest News

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still in the spotlight with a juicy discount on Amazon
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still in the spotlight with a juicy discount on Amazon
Nothing CEO Carl Pei leaks a feature coming in Nothing OS 3.0 that many users will love
Nothing CEO Carl Pei leaks a feature coming in Nothing OS 3.0 that many users will love
Smartphones could soon get X-ray vision
Smartphones could soon get X-ray vision
Google's impressive Pixel Buds Pro can still be yours for under $140 on Amazon
Google's impressive Pixel Buds Pro can still be yours for under $140 on Amazon
This is why Samsung might hike the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year
This is why Samsung might hike the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year
The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal
The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless