Gaming-focused Apple TV is a Nintendo Switch-style handheld console: report

The long-rumored gaming-focused Apple TV set-top box might turn out to be a Nintendo Switch-style portable hybrid console.





This comes from iDrop News , and while the outlet isn't exactly known for leaking stuff, the report does align with earlier rumors.









Bloomberg This contradicts a May rumor from a South Korean site that said Apple was making a new application processor for the gaming-oriented TV box with a focus on graphics performance and ray tracing support.had previously also said that Apple was working on an upgraded box with a new processor and gaming capabilities.

Nintendo Switch-like Apple gaming console will be premium but not Pro





Back to today's report, the handheld gaming device is expected to have a Siri Remote-inspired design, sharp edges, a plexiglass top, and slimmer dimensions than the current Apple TV . It will be available in a wide variety of hues. The Cupertino giant may also be working on a Joy-Con-like controller to go with the console.





It will primarily be positioned as a Nintendo Switch competitor, but will likely also appeal to some Microsoft and Sony loyalists, given that its chip is expected to lead to superior performance.





The company is apparently done with the development of games - supposedly with help from popular game studios like Ubisoft - that will rival the likes of Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey.





That perhaps signals that a launch is not too far off. iDrop News speculates that its price will be in the $449-$549 range.





The hybrid gaming device could also boost other products like Apple's rumored Mixed Reality Headset and Apple Arcade.









At the end of the day, it's all great news for consumers who like gaming devices with a small form factor, particularly those who want more than just a gaming-centric Android gaming phone