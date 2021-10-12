Notification Center

Apple Games

Gaming-focused Apple TV is a Nintendo Switch-style handheld console: report

Anam Hamid
By
0
Gaming-focused Apple TV is a Nintendo Switch-style handheld console: report
The long-rumored gaming-focused Apple TV set-top box might turn out to be a Nintendo Switch-style portable hybrid console.

This comes from iDrop News, and while the outlet isn't exactly known for leaking stuff, the report does align with earlier rumors.

According to the publication, the console will run on the Apple A14 Bionic, the chip that powers last year's iPhone 12 range and the iPad Air. Per a separate rumor, the processor might be an enhanced version of the A14.

This contradicts a May rumor from a South Korean site that said Apple was making a new application processor for the gaming-oriented TV box with a focus on graphics performance and ray tracing support. Bloomberg had previously also said that Apple was working on an upgraded box with a new processor and gaming capabilities. 

Nintendo Switch-like Apple gaming console will be premium but not Pro


Back to today's report, the handheld gaming device is expected to have a Siri Remote-inspired design, sharp edges, a plexiglass top, and slimmer dimensions than the current Apple TV. It will be available in a wide variety of hues. The Cupertino giant may also be working on a Joy-Con-like controller to go with the console. 

It will primarily be positioned as a Nintendo Switch competitor, but will likely also appeal to some Microsoft and Sony loyalists, given that its chip is expected to lead to superior performance. 

The company is apparently done with the development of games - supposedly with help from popular game studios like Ubisoft - that will rival the likes of Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey. 

That perhaps signals that a launch is not too far off. iDrop News speculates that its price will be in the $449-$549 range.

The hybrid gaming device could also boost other products like Apple's rumored Mixed Reality Headset and Apple Arcade. 

Qualcomm is reportedly also developing an Android-powered Nintendo Switch console. According to a sketchy 2019 rumor, Nintendo may be looking to break into the gaming smartphone market. 

At the end of the day, it's all great news for consumers who like gaming devices with a small form factor, particularly those who want more than just a gaming-centric Android gaming phone.

