Android Apps Huawei

The NHS COVID-19 app won't work with all Huawei phones

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 12, 2020, 4:42 AM
The NHS COVID-19 app won't work with all Huawei phones
Governments around the globe are rushing to create COVID-19 tracking apps to help with efforts to contain the virus. Most European countries have chosen to adopt the new API offered by Google and Apple, but the UK has taken a different route.

NHSX: The app won't work on newer Huawei phones 


The UK government has worked with NHSX to develop a custom NHS tracking app for Android and iOS smartphones. The app is currently being trialled in the Isle of Wight ahead of a nationwide rollout, but it appears there are some compatibility issues.

NHSX admitted in a recent Tweet that ‘some older’ smartphones will be unable to run the potentially life-saving COVID-19 tracking app. A ‘small number of Huawei devices’ that rely on App Gallery rather than Google Play Store won’t be able to either.

That means owners of the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro will be left without access to the app. The same goes for people who have purchased cheaper Huawei phones that have no access to Google services in recent months. 

NHSX says it’s working towards offering support for the app via App Gallery in the future, but has yet to provide a specific timeline.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more
OnePlus 8 Pro battery test complete: 120Hz vs 60Hz
OnePlus 8 Pro battery test complete: 120Hz vs 60Hz
Apple Glasses AR headset to resemble traditional glasses, support 5G
Apple Glasses AR headset to resemble traditional glasses, support 5G
Moto G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite vs G8 battery test complete: Record breakers!
Moto G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite vs G8 battery test complete: Record breakers!
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price

Popular stories

T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless