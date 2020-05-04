Huawei asks users to download AppGallery for their wearables to work again
Huawei's response has been to ask the users to download the Huawei Health app through its own AppGallery, which means also downloading that from Huawei's website first. In addition, some users are directed to uninstall Huawei Mobile Services and re-install it from the AppGallery.
The AppGallery is Huawei's answer to not being allowed to use Google Services and Google Play. The Chinese giant has taken considerable efforts to populate it with popular mobile games such as Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall and even expressed hopes that Google would make its own, widely popular Android apps available on it.
And while the lack of Google apps such as YouTube and Chrome isn't an issue for Huawei's home market, the company and its loyal customers outside of China may continue to face occasional annoyances, like the aforementioned one.
