How secure is NFC in 2024?

NFC and RFID: differences

On the other hand, NFC, or near-field communication, is a tech that's an evolved version of RFID, more or less. It allows enabled devices to share data between themselves. It's currently used in contactless payments via phones, for example.







The benefits of NFC

Easy to use and convenience - pay with your smartphone quickly and easily, without the need to carry a physical wallet

Efficiency - faster payment transactions mean less time wasted waiting in queue in a supermarket, for example

Security

On top of that, NFC features protections like tokenization of private and personally identifying data (replacing sensitive information with an anonymous number called a token).







Also, NFC gets even more secure with your phone's protection. As you know, phones are equipped with biometrics and password protections for further security.



NFC disadvantages: what are the possible NFC weak points?

As with anything in the world, NFC does have weaknesses. Here are the possible hacks that can be done with NFC.







Data tampering

A hacker could gain access to an NFC payment terminal and might be able to reprogram it to send or request data that it shouldn't. Proper securing of the NFC device and network makes this risk very low.







Eavesdropping

As I already mentioned, the hacker needs to be close (very close) to the NFC device. So it's very hard (well, maybe impossible) for the hacker to get that close without anyone noticing. Even if they obtain data though, the data is highly likely to be encrypted and thus, of little use for them.







Skimming

Almost the same as eavesdropping, but in this case, someone with an NFC device gets close to your phone and triggers a transaction. However, the same issue is present here as with eavesdropping - the required proximity of the hacker to you. If this happens on the street, for example, the hacker would need to know where the phone is (is it in your bag, your jacket?..)





Malware installation

In 2019, an Android vulnerability showed that someone can use NFC to prompt an Android device to download an application (if the user has NFC). However, the user still had to confirm the download. The bug has since been patched. This comes to show though that NFC could theoretically be used to trigger downloads.





NFC spoofing

A hacker could potentially clone an NFC key. This requires that the hacker has temporary access to a security key to clone it.







Social engineering

So, do you need to toggle NFC off?

The only advice I can give if you're suspicious about NFC is the following: always be aware of your surroundings when using it, and avoid using it if the place where you are seems sketchy.





Here's one example to beware of. There's a somewhat common scam where malicious users will stick RFID stickers to commonly used places (like tables in restaurants, night tables in hotels, charging stations). Those stickers prompt an NFC interaction, and if you don't pay attention and approve it, you may get an unwanted download or data transfer.







So, if you see a random NFC prompt when you have placed your phone somewhere, stop NFC and look around. If you find an innocent-looking sticker, be sure to report it (to the authorities, or the people in the restaurant).







But apart from that: rest assured. NFC is an evolved technology over RFID and therefore, way more secure than its predecessor.