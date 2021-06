Nextdoor will help you get that COVID-19 jab

Vaccine Map will locate nearby vaccine appointment locations, including local Albertsons Companies pharmacy store banners such as Safeway, Vons, Albertsons, and Jewel-Osco, and allow you to schedule an appointment or learn more about the vaccines with educational information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

According to the CDC , about 53% of Americans have received their first COVID-19 shot, and 45% are fully vaccinated. While these numbers are pretty impressive, they’re still far from the 80-85% needed for us to say goodbye to this darn virus once and for all.Earlier this year, Uber partnered with Walgreens to offer vaccination appointments and also drive people to the spot when the time comes, and now Nextdoor is following suit. The company announced that it’s launching a special web tool to help more Americans get vaccinated.You don’t need to install the Nextdoor app, you can just follow the link on your smartphone or PC, punch in your ZIP code and get a map of the nearest pharmacies that offer vaccinations. Then, with a simple click, you can schedule an appointment and get this over with.