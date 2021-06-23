$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
iOS Android Apps

Nextdoor will help you get that COVID-19 jab

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Jun 23, 2021, 2:04 AM
0
Nextdoor will help you get that COVID-19 jab
According to the CDC, about 53% of Americans have received their first COVID-19 shot, and 45% are fully vaccinated. While these numbers are pretty impressive, they’re still far from the 80-85% needed for us to say goodbye to this darn virus once and for all.

Earlier this year, Uber partnered with Walgreens to offer vaccination appointments and also drive people to the spot when the time comes, and now Nextdoor is following suit. The company announced that it’s launching a special web tool to help more Americans get vaccinated.

Vaccine Map will locate nearby vaccine appointment locations, including local Albertsons Companies pharmacy store banners such as Safeway, Vons, Albertsons, and Jewel-Osco, and allow you to schedule an appointment or learn more about the vaccines with educational information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”



You don’t need to install the Nextdoor app, you can just follow the link on your smartphone or PC, punch in your ZIP code and get a map of the nearest pharmacies that offer vaccinations. Then, with a simple click, you can schedule an appointment and get this over with.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung to officially launch Watch Design Studio
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Samsung to officially launch Watch Design Studio
Apple protects email users from having their personal data collected
by Alan Friedman,  1
Apple protects email users from having their personal data collected
Samsung's latest Galaxy smartphone packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung's latest Galaxy smartphone packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery
Cult strategy game XCOM 2 finally launches on Android in July
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Cult strategy game XCOM 2 finally launches on Android in July
Microsoft OneDrive users are getting new photo editing features on Android
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Microsoft OneDrive users are getting new photo editing features on Android
Samsung fixes Galaxy S21 series camera lag issues, update rolling out now in the US
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
Samsung fixes Galaxy S21 series camera lag issues, update rolling out now in the US
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless