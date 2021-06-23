Nextdoor will help you get that COVID-19 jab

Nextdoor will help you get that COVID-19 jab0
Earlier this year, Uber partnered with Walgreens to offer vaccination appointments and also drive people to the spot when the time comes, and now Nextdoor is following suit. The company announced that it’s launching a special web tool to help more Americans get vaccinated.
You don’t need to install the Nextdoor app, you can just follow the link on your smartphone or PC, punch in your ZIP code and get a map of the nearest pharmacies that offer vaccinations. Then, with a simple click, you can schedule an appointment and get this over with.