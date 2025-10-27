Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
The next iOS update should make it easier to protect your personal data on an iPhone

With iOS 26.1, Apple is expected to make iOS and security updates for the iPhone more seamless to install.

iOS Apple Android Software updates Google Google Pixel iPhone
Five different looks at iOS 26 are fanned out on the iPhone.
Sometime over the next few days, Apple is expected to release iOS 26.1. Some of you, including yours truly, are already running iOS 26.1 Beta 4 on our eligible iPhone units. This iOS update will change the way firmware updates are delivered by Apple. The goal is to reduce the time needed to install a download by reducing or eliminating the number of button presses required to initiate, download, and install iOS updates. 

iOS 26.1 is expected to shake up the way iPhone handsets receive software and security updates


A new report says that the upcoming iOS 26.1 update will change Apple's Rapid Security Responses to add Background Security features that will run silently in the background. Future iOS updates might not even require the user to restart his iPhone, although he might be asked to do so after the update has been loaded on the phone. Apple's goal is to push out security updates that could instantly add new security features and install patches without the user having to do all of the things iPhone users do now to download and install an update.

Infographic showing features of iOS 26.
The update to iOS 26.1 will improve the way iOS is updated on iPhone units. | Image credits-Apple

Imagine waiting for an iOS update that would patch a major security problem that threatens the safety of your personal data. If iOS 26.1 delivers what it's rumored to, Apple iPhone users could receive an update and instantly have bugs fixed and software flaws patched. Instant updates are needed in this day and age when malicious apps are quick to go on the attack to steal your sign-in credentials, break into your sensitive financial accounts, and wipe out your accounts.

Samsung is having issues disseminating Android 16


Like the iPhone, Pixel software and hardware is created by one company, Google. Outside of the Pixel, Android is fragmented which is why, unlike iOS, you won't see a majority of Android handsets running the latest version of the operating software. Samsung recently put a hold on the dissemination of One UI 8 which includes Android 16 and some security and privacy enhancements for Galaxy phones.

Galaxy lines and specific models affected by the halt include:


It shouldn't be surprising that Google favors its Pixel devices giving those phones a lead over Galaxy handsets when it comes to the receipt of Android and security updates. Google would prefer to have security be a Pixel feature even though Galaxy phones outsell Pixel handsets by a 10 to 1 margin. 

Is iOS really more secure than Android?

Vote View Result

Here's the thing. Apple already pushes the iPhone as being more secure than Android models. If the new iOS 26.1 update gives all eligible iPhone units the ability to receive iOS and security updates quickly and passively, the iOS security advantage over Android will increase. Google might want to work on coming up with a way to reduce the fragmentation that has haunted Android since the beginning, but you'd have to assume that if something could have been done by now, Google would have done so.

One could come to the conclusion that if security is your number one priority and you favor Android, you might want to consider the purchase of a Pixel handset.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
COMMENTS (0)

