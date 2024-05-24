Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Buy a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and save a staggering $450 with select models. Save additional $800 via trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and save a staggering $450 with select models. Save additional $800 via trade-in!

New YouTube Music Feature lets you search by singing or humming

By
1comment
New YouTube Music Feature lets you search by singing or humming
YouTube Music is finally rolling out a feature that many users have been eagerly anticipating: the ability to search for songs by singing or humming them. This addition was spotted in the latest version of the app for Android, and it promises to make finding that elusive tune stuck in your head a breeze.

As reported by 9to5Google, the feature has been in testing since March and is now making its way to Android users. Upon tapping the magnifying glass icon in the top right corner of the app, users will notice a new waveform icon alongside the familiar microphone icon for voice search. Tapping the waveform icon opens a search page that invites you to "Play, sing, or hum a song."

Credit: 9to5Google

As pointed out by the source, this type of feature isn't entirely new to Google's ecosystem, as it was first introduced in Google Search back in 2020 and later integrated into the YouTube app in October of last year. The technology behind it leverages artificial intelligence to match the sounds you make to the original recordings, enabling quick and accurate song identification.

In practice, users have reported that the identification process is remarkably fast. Once the song is recognized, a full-screen results page displays relevant information such as cover art, song title, artist, album, year of release, and even download or offline availability. Convenient shortcuts to play the song or save it to your library are also provided, along with the standard overflow menu for additional options.

This server-side update is currently available in version 7.02 of YouTube Music for Android, but it has not yet been rolled out to iOS devices. While the feature may seem familiar to some, as Google Play Music offered similar functionality in the past, its inclusion in YouTube Music marks a significant step forward in enhancing the user experience.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
AT&T rep adds new lines to a customer's account and finances $2K in gear without permission (UPDATE)
AT&T rep adds new lines to a customer's account and finances $2K in gear without permission (UPDATE)

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless