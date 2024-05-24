New YouTube Music Feature lets you search by singing or humming

Credit: 9to5Google





As pointed out by the source, this type of feature isn't entirely new to Google's ecosystem, as it was first introduced in Google Search back in 2020 and later integrated into the YouTube app in October of last year. The technology behind it leverages artificial intelligence to match the sounds you make to the original recordings, enabling quick and accurate song identification.In practice, users have reported that the identification process is remarkably fast. Once the song is recognized, a full-screen results page displays relevant information such as cover art, song title, artist, album, year of release, and even download or offline availability. Convenient shortcuts to play the song or save it to your library are also provided, along with the standard overflow menu for additional options.This server-side update is currently available in version 7.02 of YouTube Music for Android, but it has not yet been rolled out to iOS devices. While the feature may seem familiar to some, as Google Play Music offered similar functionality in the past, its inclusion in YouTube Music marks a significant step forward in enhancing the user experience.