New YouTube lead lays down future plans for the platform in 2023

New Youtube lead, Neal Mohan, took to the Official Youtube blog a couple of days ago to share the company's milestones as well as its priorities for 2023, which include ensuring the safety of the YouTube community, ensuring the success of YouTube creators, and building for the YouTube of the future.





Seeing YouTube's potential

Mohan spoke about his beginnings at YouTube headquarters 15 years ago, when the company was just a small office on a second floor above pizza place, and how even then, he could see the platform's potential to be great. As he transitioned into his new position as YouTube lead, replacing longtime friend and mentor Susan Wojcicki, he thought more and more about that moment.





In his new position, Mohan explains that he is very excited for the future of the platform and the part he will take in it. As the prior Chief Product Office, Mohan's old responsibilities within the platform included making ad products that helped pay for people to make content that can be seen all over the internet. This is where his focus will continue to lie...making the platform an even better place for content creators.





What will be YouTube's focus?

Mohan reiterated that the focus at YouTube going forward will remain what is most important to both creators and viewers, and that includes helping creators do well, building the platform of the future, and to focus on keeping the community safe. He made sure to highlight that creators and artists are what make YouTube what it is, and that is what will be put first when it comes to building the YouTube of the future.



To support this, Mohan included some interesting statistics regarding the current state of the economy and how that hasn't stopped the company from offering business opportunities on its platform. According to research by Oxford Economics, YouTube's creative ecosystem supported more than two million jobs in 2021 in Brazil, Canada, the US, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, France, Australia, Germany, the UK, India, and Turkey. Here's what YouTube has planned to do this year to help creators all over the platform do well:





Create more ways for creators to make money by giving them more tools, such as growing the subscriptions business, putting money into shopping, and always making paid digital goods better.

Expanding creator feedback via life help through chat or email to find out what the platform can do to help them. Creator feedback is a big part of how YouTube creates new products.

Expanding accessibility for people who are deaf or hard or hearing by putting money into machine learning over a long period of time. Because of this investment, YouTube can now offer automatic captions in more languages and machine-translated captions for mobile devices that can be changed to 16 different languages.

Growing creator communities by going mobile with gifted memberships, letting viewers remix clips into Shorts, and adding features that will make it easy to put together the best gaming content in a new way.







What's in store for the YouTube of the future?

YouTube will be putting more money into the features and experiences that will make YouTube a better platform, such as doubling down on the streaming and connected TV experience and releasing the creative potential of YouTube in ways that have never been done before.





Mohan mentioned that more and more, viewers are watching YouTube content on their TVs, which is the biggest screen in most homes. As the fastest-growing screen on the platform, YouTube will be paying special attention to how it can improve this experience and help viewers connect with each other and creators. Mohan mentioned that more and more, viewers are watching YouTube content on their TVs, which is the biggest screen in most homes. As the fastest-growing screen on the platform, YouTube will be paying special attention to how it can improve this experience and help viewers connect with each other and creators.









YouTube has also recently added Primetime Channels to allow users to watch videos from their favorite streaming services, and announced that NFL Sunday Ticket will be making its way to the platform as well, in an attempt to make YouTube the best place to watch TV and football. There will also be features from YouTube TV that will be making their way to the main YouTube app, such as being able to watch key plays, along with the added ability to connect with creators and other fans by liking, commenting, etc.









In regards to shorts, YouTube will also be releasing a tool this year that will let creators record a Short next to other Shorts and YouTube videos. This similar to the Remix feature you can currently find on TikTok and Instagram that allows you to add your own take on a trend or join in with a reaction. However, the biggest accomplishment in the eyes of many will be the addition of proper podcasting. YouTube is already the second most popular place where people go to listen to podcasts, and this year YouTube will make it even easier for creators and artists to publish their podcasts through YouTube Studio. Youtube will start bringing both audio-first and video-first podcasts to the millions of people in the US who use YouTube Music, with more regions to come. Additionally, later this year, RSS integration will give podcasters another way to upload their shows to YouTube.In regards to shorts, YouTube will also be releasing a tool this year that will let creators record a Short next to other Shorts and YouTube videos. This similar to the Remix feature you can currently find on TikTok and Instagram that allows you to add your own take on a trend or join in with a reaction.





AI will also play a major role in the future of YouTube. Through AI's generative abilities, creators will be able to add to their stories and improve the quality of their work. For example, YouTube is working on a tool that will allow creators to change characters' clothes virtually or change the setting for a movie. These features are still not ready for prime time, and YouTube says they're taking the time to make sure they are safe to use, but we should be hearing more about that over the next few months.

Making sure the YouTube community is safe As new ideas flourish, protecting the YouTube community remains the company's most important goal. Tools like YouTube Kids have allowed kids to explore their interests in a safe place and give parents the tools needed to make sure the platform works for their family's needs. However, there is still work to be done.





YouTube is staying on top of new policies, bills, and laws being introduced all over the world that shape the digital environment. Because of this, YouTube will be having a debate about Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act in the U.S., which has helped creators and given the platform the power to take down harmful content. The company is also involved in similar efforts in Europe and Canada.



