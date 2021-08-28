Huawei P50 to launch next month with updated version of HarmonyOS optimized for the Snapdragon 888

Huawei P50 to launch next month with updated version of HarmonyOS optimized for the Snapdragon 8880
Because of the restrictions placed on Huawei by the U.S., which prevents the company from accessing its U.S. supply chain and obtaining enough 5G Kirin 9000 chips (which its HiSilicon semiconductor unit designed), Huawei's release schedule has been drastically changed. The camera-focused P series flagship would normally be released earlier in the year. Instead, the Huawei P50 Pro was released earlier this month powered by the 5nm Kirin 9000 (for 5G units) and the 5nm Snapdragon 888 (for 4G variants) with Huawei's home-grown HarmonyOS 2.0 pre-installed.
For example, let's say that you started playing a game on your P50 and wanted to continue playing on your MatePad tablet. With HarmonyOS 2.1, you can continue playing the game on the tablet exactly where you left off on the handset without even having to download the game files on the slate.
Kudos to Huawei for continuing to be innovative even when its dream of becoming the world's largest smartphone manufacturer has been shattered into a billion pieces. This year, Huawei could wind up as the seventh-largest supplier of smartphones with its former Honor sub-unit right behind. A new feature called Shuttle will allow a consumer packing multiple devices powered by HarmonyOS to install a software update on just one of the devices and have the update appear on all of them.
The Pro version of the handset carries a 6.6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1228 x 2700. The screen updates 120 times per second and we've already discussed the chipsets under the hood. HarmonyOS 2.0 is pre-installed. There will be a version with 8GB RAM/128GB of storage, 8GB RAM/256GB storage, 8GB RAM/512GB storage, and 12GB RAM/512GB of storage.
In the past, Huawei would release its Mate series near the end of each year. This series usually features Huawei's most technologically advanced phones for the year and back in June, there was speculation that the Mate 50 would be canceled. However, the latest rumor pertaining to the Mate 50 series suggests that the line will be unveiled and then released sometime in 2022.
This is how Huawei can obtain chips from U.S. designer Qualcomm
Speaking of the Mate 50, when Honor recently unveiled the Magic 3, it was allowed to use Google's apps and ecosystem. Interestingly, Honor CEO Zhao Ming was forced to confront a rumor at the Magic 3 new product event that the Magic 3 line was made up of rebranded Huawei Mate 50 handsets.
Zhao denied the rumor noting that "Since November 17th, we are two independent companies. The two companies have carried out business expansion, research and development and other related work along their own business development strategies. We maintain good relationship with each other."
If you're wondering how Huawei is able to obtain the Snapdragon 888 component, designed by American chip supplier Qualcomm, it is because the 4G version of the chip, which the company is using, is not considered to be cutting-edge like the 5G variant is.