Samsung could soon launch the Galaxy S21 in more colors
Rumor has it that Samsung is planning new Galaxy S21 colors that’ll hit shelves in the second half of 2021. Some will be released before the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is launched and others will be made available after.
The move follows the recent Navy Blue Galaxy S21 Ultra release and should give customers more reason to purchase the Galaxy S21 series as the holiday season approaches, a crucial season for not just Samsung but all other smartphone brands.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are two crucial models for Samsung too, with reports suggesting the South Korean brand is targeting 7 million combined shipments by the end of 2021.