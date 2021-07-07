$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung Android

Samsung could soon launch the Galaxy S21 in more colors

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Samsung could soon launch the Galaxy S21 in more colors
The Galaxy S21 series is almost six months old and without a new Galaxy Note model in the pipeline Samsung needs to keep its latest flagship smartphones looking fresh, which explains the latest info (via SamMobile).

Extra Samsung Galaxy S21 colors could be in the pipeline


Rumor has it that Samsung is planning new Galaxy S21 colors that’ll hit shelves in the second half of 2021. Some will be released before the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is launched and others will be made available after.

The exact colorways in the works are unclear. It’s claimed, however, that Samsung may introduce new storage configurations alongside them, meaning we could see the Galaxy S21 with 12GB of RAM or maybe a 1TB Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The move follows the recent Navy Blue Galaxy S21 Ultra release and should give customers more reason to purchase the Galaxy S21 series as the holiday season approaches, a crucial season for not just Samsung but all other smartphone brands.

Not all the pressure will be on Samsung’s Galaxy S21 models, though. Set to be available alongside the existing lineup is the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE, a cheaper flagship expected to launch in October.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are two crucial models for Samsung too, with reports suggesting the South Korean brand is targeting 7 million combined shipments by the end of 2021.

Related phones

Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5

User Score:

8.5
$799 Special Samsung Deal Special Amazon $800 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5

User Score:

9.0
$999 Special Samsung Deal Special Amazon $1000 Special Target
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4800 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

10.0
$1200 Special BestBuy $1199 Special Samsung Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

