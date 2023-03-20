T-Mobile adds cashback dining program and other new rewards to T-Mobile Tuesdays

T-Mobile subscribers can receive rewards every Tuesday from the carrier. The T-Mobile Tuesdays customer appreciation program offers free food, discounts, and exclusive offers every Tuesday. If you're a T-Mobile subscriber, you need to install the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on your phone to claim your weekly rewards. This can be done from the App Store if you're rockin' an iPhone, or from the Google Play Store if you own an Android handset.





Today, T-Mobile announced some new freebies and offers that will be available as soon as tomorrow (which, of course, happens to be Tuesday). For example, the program's first cash-back rewards program called T-Mobile Dining Rewards kicks off tomorrow and returns 10% every Tuesday and 5% on all other days at 30,000 participating restaurants in the U.S. that are partners with the Rewards Network. All you need to do is link a credit or debit card to the program.











You can join the program by clicking on this link and typing in your email address. All you need to do, according to the carrier, is use the site to search for participating restaurants, dine and pay (don't forget to chew), and you'll get 10% back on meals consumed on Tuesdays and 5% back when you eat out during the rest of the week. And it couldn't be easier.





Another new T-Mobile Tuesdays reward gives subscribers a free Little Caesars Crazy Combo with a pizza purchase. This freebie is available every week and includes eight bread sticks with flavors of butter and garlic, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, and served with Crazy Sauce.







T-Mobile Tuesdays members can also get a customized app. With the app, T-Mobile customers select an avatar and type in their birthday. When it is a member's birthday he/she will receive exclusive deals and offers. In addition, customers can choose the type of deals they like the best in order to receive alerts when such deals become available.





The rewards program is also available to Metro subscribers depending on the wireless plan they are subscribed to. As T-Mobile notes, "While other loyalty programs make people collect points, stay longer or jump through hoops to earn rewards, the Un-carrier turned the corporate loyalty program on its head by serving up appreciation without asking for anything in return. And since the program’s launch, customers have scored over $1.5 billion in free stuff and discounts. That means big savings for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers on eligible plans—just for being with the Un-carrier."