The ad highlights the enhanced messaging experience that RCS offers, featuring higher quality photos and videos, read receipts, reactions, end-to-end encryption (for one-on-one chats), and typing indicators. iPhone users who previously experienced limitations with SMS and MMS, the traditional messaging protocols, can now enjoy a more feature-rich and modern messaging experience with RCS.RCS has been available on Android devices for several years, and Google has been advocating for its adoption on iPhones as well. The company has emphasized the importance of RCS for seamless communication across platforms and devices, regardless of whether users have Android or iOS devices.

We believe everyone deserves to communicate inclusively no matter what phone they have. This is one huge step closer to doing that. Excited for Apple to embrace RCS, the modern industry standard, to help make messaging better for everyone. https://t.co/fzP24uKBsA — Android (@Android) November 17, 2023





iOS 18

With, iPhone users will finally be able to join the RCS ecosystem, enabling them to communicate with Android users who already enjoy RCS capabilities. This means iPhone users will now have access to features like read receipts, typing indicators, and higher resolution media sharing when messaging with Android users.This move by Apple to embrace RCS is a significant development in the messaging landscape. It signifies a shift towards a more standardized and interoperable messaging experience, allowing users across different platforms to communicate more effectively and seamlessly. The adoption of RCS by both major mobile operating systems, Android and iOS, is expected to drive further innovation and improvement in messaging technology.It's important to note that while RCS brings many improvements to messaging, it's not a perfect solution. End-to-end encryption, a crucial feature for privacy and security, is currently limited to one-on-one chats in Google's version of RCS. Group chats in RCS do not yet have end-to-end encryption, which is a limitation that some users may find concerning. Adding to that, the vanilla version of RCS that Apple has decided to adopt won't support Google's end-to-end encryption extension.Despite this limitation, the introduction of RCS on iPhones is a major step forward in messaging technology. It's a win for users who can now enjoy a more feature-rich and consistent messaging experience across platforms. It's also a win for the industry, as it moves towards greater interoperability and standardization in messaging.