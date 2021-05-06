Starting with the 5G Purple iPhone 12, Apple changes how it records each device it makes
Starting with the just released purple Apple iPhone 12 model, Apple is making a change to the way it designates serial numbers for its handsets in a number of countries. Previously, an iPhone serial number contained 12 characters that provided coded data showing when and where a device was produced along with some other information. Now, Apple is switching to a series of 10 randomly selected characters to produce an iPhone serial number.
While the initial change replaces the older system with 10 random characters, according to a memo that MacRumors was able to obtain earlier this year, eventually the new serial numbers will be made up of 8-14 random alphanumeric characters that will no longer contain coded information about an Apple device including details pertaining to its manufacture (where, when) and configuration options (color and storage).
To view the serial number on your iOS 14 powered iPhone, go to Settings > General > About.