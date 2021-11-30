A new Peanuts cartoon comes to Apple TV+ on December 10th. Check out the trailer now!

One of the traditions of the holiday season, at least when this writer was a young lad, was watching the Charlie Brown cartoon specials on CBS. Today, Apple TV+ dropped a trailer for the all-new Peanuts special "For Auld Lang Syne" which will stream starting December 10th. It will be the first Peanuts special to be streamed by Apple TV+ under a deal that Apple signed with production companies WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide, and Lee Mendelson Film Productions.

Apple also announced some of the other holiday-themed content that subscribers to Apple's TV+ service will be able to enjoy this holiday season. Premiering on December 3rd, Apple TV will stream a special episode of "Get Rolling with Otis" titled "A Winter’s Cow Tale." The animated series is based on the popular books bybest-selling author-illustrator Loren Long.





Premiering the same date will be an episode of "Stillwater" titled "The Way Home." This series is based on the Scholastic book series Zen Shorts by Jon J Muth and is produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment. And one week before the new Peanuts special streams on Apple TV (which means this also debuts on December 3rd), subscribers can view "It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown," created and written by Peanuts creator Charles Schultz.





"It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown," according to Apple, is "a collection of Christmas-themed vignettes, including: Charlie Brown tries to sell wreaths; Peppermint Patty worries about her Christmas book report; Charlie Brown tries to buy gloves for Peggy Jean; and the gang is in a Christmas play, where Sally worries about her single line and Peppermint Patty plays a sheep."

Already available on the platform is the classic "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Charlie Brown, upset over how commercial the season has become, searches for the true meaning of Christmas while directing the gang's holiday play. This cartoon has become such a tradition that several teachers we know have said about it, "Wah Wa Wa Wah Wa Wa," (you have to be a Peanuts fan to understand that reference).





Buy a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac and you get three free months of Apple TV+. You can also try the service free for seven days after which you'll pay $4.99 per month. Or, you can get a one-month free trial to the Apple One bundle which includes Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud+, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+. Get all six (including 2TB of iCloud) and share it with up to five other people with the Premier Apple One bundle for $29.95 per month (saving $25 a month if all services were purchased separately).











And while we are on the subject of Charlie Brown and his crew, would you like to learn how to draw yourself as a Peanuts character? A video released by Apple four months ago teaches you how you can draw yourself as one of the Peanuts gang. "The Snoopy Show" Showrunner Mark Evestaff together with Krista Porter, the storyboard artist for the Apple TV show, teaches you how to become a Peanuts character with help from Today at Apple's Anthony.

