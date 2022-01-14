A new patent shows how the first Facebook smartwatch might look like

A new patent shows how the first Facebook smartwatch might look like0
The first possible design for the Meta smartwatch is with a square display, while the second one has a round display. The cameras of both models will most likely have several lenses. It is supposed that both smartwatch models will have a macro lens, a telephoto lens, and a wide-angle lens. In addition to the three lenses, it is expected that the Meta smartwatch will also have a telephoto lens.
It was also indicated that Meta's smartwatch might come with a second display, which would have the same form as the main one. The second display would also include multiple cameras with different lenses and would be interchangeable with the main one.
There is a high probability that Meta's upcoming smartwatch will also be able to work with VR and AR systems. As Meta hinted, the smartwatch might be usable as an input device for its coming AR headset. The patent documentation also mentions connecting the wearable device to an AR headset, such as the Oculus Rift.
As we previously reported, Meta's plans for its first watch are to release it this summer. The device will most likely be constructed of stainless steel and might be available in black, white, and gold colors.