Wearables

A new patent shows how the first Facebook smartwatch might look like

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
A new patent shows how the first Facebook smartwatch might look like
The World Intellectual Property Organization has released a new patent for the first Meta, formerly known as Facebook, smartwatch. First spotted by LetsGoDigital, the patent shows two smartwatch designs with detachable displays and supposedly three built-in cameras.

The first possible design for the Meta smartwatch is with a square display, while the second one has a round display. The cameras of both models will most likely have several lenses. It is supposed that both smartwatch models will have a macro lens, a telephoto lens, and a wide-angle lens. In addition to the three lenses, it is expected that the Meta smartwatch will also have a telephoto lens.

It was also indicated that Meta's smartwatch might come with a second display, which would have the same form as the main one. The second display would also include multiple cameras with different lenses and would be interchangeable with the main one.

Magnets would hold the displays of both Meta smartwatch models to a housing attached to the user's wrist. The round model's display would also be rotatable, but it wouldn't work like the Samsung Galaxy Watch bezel, where you can navigate through the menus by rotating it. By rotating the display, the user would be able to choose what camera to use. The desirable camera must be set to 12 o'clock. This will enable it and make the other cameras unusable during that time.

There is a high probability that Meta's upcoming smartwatch will also be able to work with VR and AR systems. As Meta hinted, the smartwatch might be usable as an input device for its coming AR headset. The patent documentation also mentions connecting the wearable device to an AR headset, such as the Oculus Rift.

Meta's first smartwatch would also work as a fitness device. The watch will be equipped with heart rate and body temperature sensors. The smartwatch would also have infrared, motion, and activity recognition sensors.

As we previously reported, Meta's plans for its first watch are to release it this summer. The device will most likely be constructed of stainless steel and might be available in black, white, and gold colors.

