New feature will make it simple to cast media from your phone to the Pixel Tablet

Pixel Tablet

Pixel Tablet

Follow-up: Here's a look at the settings page for this feature, which is apparently called "hold close to cast."



"Hold close to cast" will let you "reach your phone toward a Pixel Tablet to cast media."



"Your devices must be on the same private Wi-Fi network to cast. Not all… https://t.co/tluDmCnAuDpic.twitter.com/XxvxLwovCp — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 24, 2023

Screenshots showing the settings pages for the feature note that "Your devices must be on the same private Wi-Fi network to cast. Not all media apps work with this feature." The directions seem fairly simple, "Reach your phone toward ato cast media." The introduction screen for "Hold close to cast" also gives similarly simple directions, "You can now cast media to anyon this Wi-Fi network just by holding your phone in front of it." You can't mess that up!