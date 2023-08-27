New feature will make it simple to cast media from your phone to the Pixel Tablet
1
As noted by Forbes, a recent X post by Android expert Mishaal Rahman reveals that Google will be adding a new feature to the Pixel Tablet called "Hold close to cast." The feature will do exactly what its name implies, allow someone to hold their handset close to a Pixel Tablet to seamlessly move media playing on the phone to the tablet. Rahman points out that there are some caveats as the feature has yet to be officially released by the gang in Mountain View.
Screenshots showing the settings pages for the feature note that "Your devices must be on the same private Wi-Fi network to cast. Not all media apps work with this feature." The directions seem fairly simple, "Reach your phone toward a Pixel Tablet to cast media." The introduction screen for "Hold close to cast" also gives similarly simple directions, "You can now cast media to any Pixel Tablet on this Wi-Fi network just by holding your phone in front of it." You can't mess that up!
Follow-up: Here's a look at the settings page for this feature, which is apparently called "hold close to cast."— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 24, 2023
"Hold close to cast" will let you "reach your phone toward a Pixel Tablet to cast media."
"Your devices must be on the same private Wi-Fi network to cast. Not all… https://t.co/tluDmCnAuDpic.twitter.com/XxvxLwovCp
However, it is possible that only Pixel models with an Ultra-wideband chip (UWB) will be compatible with this feature. In that case, "Hold close to cast" would be limited to use with the Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Pixel Fold. To be sure, there is nothing in the screenshots that suggest this but it is something to think about and when the feature is released, we're sure to hear more about which devices are compatible.
This feature certainly dovetails with how Google sees the Pixel Tablet. The company considers it to be a smart display that can be used to monitor and control other smart home devices. And with the better speakers on the Pixel Tablet's speaker dock, your music and video content sound better on the Pixel Tablet than they do on your phone.
You can check out our review of the Pixel Tablet which we awarded a score of 7.5 out of 10.
Things that are NOT allowed: