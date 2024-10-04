New iPhone ad focuses on arguably the best new feature on all four 2024 models

The adjustments that you can make with the Camera Control button include:

Exposure: By increasing or decreasing the exposure, you can make the scene brighter or darker.

Depth: This setting turns on Portrait mode if not already set, and increases or decreases the soft out-of-focus blur in the background of a photo.

Zoom: Allows users to zoom in or out.

Cameras: Changes the camera being used to adjust the field-of-view.

Style: Switches the Photographic Style.

Tone: By increasing or decreasing the tone, the mood of a photo can be changed from light to dark.





iPhone 16 series model can zoom in on a subject, in this case a white poodle, by swiping on the Camera Control button. This year, iPhone 16 Pro joining the top-of-the-line iPhone 16 Pro Max .





The video does squeeze in a quick look at the 5x optical zoom. It also shows the iPhone 16 Pro user changing the Tone of a scene being photographed, adjusting the Exposure, and switching to the Ultra-wide camera to get a wider field of view making a photo look more majestic. All of these adjustments are made quickly using the Camera Control. Speaking of the Ultra-wide camera, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max both are equipped with a new 48MP image sensor backing the Ultra-wide camera.



The tagline for the ad is "Never miss a shot with Camera Control" and you're sure to see this 30 second spot appear during commercial breaks during this weekend's NFL telecasts and the Major League Baseball playoffs.

