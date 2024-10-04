New iPhone ad focuses on arguably the best new feature on all four 2024 models
Apple has released the latest television and streaming advertisement for the iPhone 16 series. The 30-second commercial focuses on what many are calling the best new feature on the 2024 iPhone models, Camera Control. The button is found on the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Besides opening the camera app and allowing you to take a photo or start recording a video, you can make adjustments to your camera's settings.
The adjustments that you can make with the Camera Control button include:
- Exposure: By increasing or decreasing the exposure, you can make the scene brighter or darker.
- Depth: This setting turns on Portrait mode if not already set, and increases or decreases the soft out-of-focus blur in the background of a photo.
- Zoom: Allows users to zoom in or out.
- Cameras: Changes the camera being used to adjust the field-of-view.
- Style: Switches the Photographic Style.
- Tone: By increasing or decreasing the tone, the mood of a photo can be changed from light to dark.
The new ad has the official title of "Camera Control" and the tune playing in the background is called "Push (feat. OFFAIAH)" by Skrillex, Hamdi, Taichu. The video starts by showing how an iPhone 16 series model can zoom in on a subject, in this case a white poodle, by swiping on the Camera Control button. This year, Apple has added the Tetraprism periscope lens that offers 5x optical zoom to the iPhone 16 Pro joining the top-of-the-line iPhone 16 Pro Max.
The video does squeeze in a quick look at the 5x optical zoom. It also shows the iPhone 16 Pro user changing the Tone of a scene being photographed, adjusting the Exposure, and switching to the Ultra-wide camera to get a wider field of view making a photo look more majestic. All of these adjustments are made quickly using the Camera Control. Speaking of the Ultra-wide camera, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max both are equipped with a new 48MP image sensor backing the Ultra-wide camera.
The tagline for the ad is "Never miss a shot with Camera Control" and you're sure to see this 30 second spot appear during commercial breaks during this weekend's NFL telecasts and the Major League Baseball playoffs.
