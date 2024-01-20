Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $800 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

New iPhone 15 ad puts the spotlight on the cool "Check In" feature

iOS Apple
New iPhone 15 ad puts the spotlight on the cool "Check In" feature
One of the coolest new features of iOS 17 is "Check In" which alerts your parents or friends when you arrive at a pre-selected destination. Back in September, we explained how you can set up the feature which was created to bring peace of mind to those who have a loved one traveling and are worried about them arriving at their destination safely. And now Apple is promoting "Check In" with the latest ad for the iPhone 15. The ad is called, "Check In/New Driver."

With the song "Goodbye" by Aloe Blacc playing in the background, we see a father nervously watching his daughter who most likely just received her driver's license. Driving in reverse to get out of a long driveway, the teen driver runs over a skateboard and slams into a trash can leaving some of its content strewn throughout the road. The father has an extremely worried look on his face, concerned about whether his daughter is capable of driving safely to her destination which is her school.

Video Thumbnail


Suddenly, the father's iPhone dings and he rushes to grab the device. Looking down at the screen, he sees a notification that reads, "Megan. Check In: Arrived at school." The father finally exhales knowing that his daughter drove to her classes and arrived safely. The taglines read: "Check in automatically. Relax, it's iPhone."

This is a great feature for nervous parents, friends, and other family members. When we explained how to use the feature nearly four months ago, we showed how it could be set up for a drive to Boston's iconic Fenway Park. The entire process starts in the Messages app and can be set up for those traveling by car, using mass transit, or walking to their destination. Once it is set up, "Check In" will automatically send a notification to the family and friends that you choose when you've reached the end of your journey.

The 30-second ad will probably run during this weekend's NFL playoff contests, NBA and college hoops, and top-rated television shows.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
More U.S. smartphone users sign up with T-Mobile for postpaid service than any other provider
More U.S. smartphone users sign up with T-Mobile for postpaid service than any other provider
Amazon has the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 and 512GB Tab S9+ on sale at their lowest ever prices
Amazon has the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 and 512GB Tab S9+ on sale at their lowest ever prices

Latest News

T-Mobile will no longer keep its word from before about not raising prices
T-Mobile will no longer keep its word from before about not raising prices
Free Samsung Galaxy S24 plus exclusive 5G network speeds await at T-Mobile
Free Samsung Galaxy S24 plus exclusive 5G network speeds await at T-Mobile
Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released
Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released
The just-arrived Galaxy S24’s Circle to Search feature will make it to the Pixel 8: How and why to use
The just-arrived Galaxy S24’s Circle to Search feature will make it to the Pixel 8: How and why to use
Protect your Galaxy S24 with an invisible shield: Whitestone Dome Glass
Protect your Galaxy S24 with an invisible shield: Whitestone Dome Glass
One UI 6.1 is here! Here's what's new
One UI 6.1 is here! Here's what's new
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless