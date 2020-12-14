There are reasons why iPhone users must install iOS 14.3 now

Apple today dropped iOS 14.3 for compatible iPhone models. The update adds support for a couple of new features. One is the Fitness+ video fitness service. Apple says, "Fitness+ offers workouts for everyone from a team of celebrated, charismatic, and passionate trainers who are specialists in their fields, and are inspired to coach all levels, from beginners to fitness enthusiasts. All of the workouts also include a trainer demonstrating modifications, so there’s always someone to follow, no matter a user’s ability."

The service is integrated with Apple Watch and even if you are a beginner, there are plans that provide expert guidance. In explaining how Fitness+ works, Apple says that there are "10 different workouts types across a range of durations, including: High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, Cycling, Treadmill (for running and walking), Rowing, and Mindful Cooldown — along with inspiring music from today’s top artists, thoughtfully chosen for each workout to keep users moving and motivated." If you wake up on a given morning not sure what kind of workout you want to do, Fitness+ will make a recommendation based on your past workouts allowing you to jump right in doing something familiar. Fitness+ costs $9.99 per month after a free one month trial. It also is part of the Premier tier of the Apple One bundle which costs $29.95 per month and includes Apple Music, Apple tv+, Apple Arcade, 2TB of iCloud storage, News+, and Fitness+.









Settings > Camera and tap Mirror Front Camera . When this setting is toggled on, when you raise your right hand while shooting a selfie, it will appear on the image as though your left hand is being raised.

Those with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be receiving support for the ProRAW photo format via today's update. This feature allows compatible iPhones to store images in a format that captures more image data than the standard file format used by default on other iPhone models. Photos should be brighter and sharper with less noise. Other, older iPhone models are also going to receive some improvements for their camera with this update. For example, models from the iPhone 6s to the iPhone X will be able to take mirrored selfies. To enable this feature go toand tap. When this setting is toggled on, when you raise your right hand while shooting a selfie, it will appear on the image as though your left hand is being raised.





Settings > Camera , toggle on " Show PAL Formats ," and you can choose from either 1080p HD at 25 fps or 4K at 25 fps. And if you're planning on purchasing the over-ear

With iOS 14.3, all iPhones getting the update will be able to record videos in 25fps. Go to, toggle on "," and you can choose from either 1080p HD at 25 fps or 4K at 25 fps. And if you're planning on purchasing the over-ear AirPods Max with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency mode for your iPhone, you will need to make sure that iOS 14.3 has been installed. The update also adds a tab for original television shows streamed over Apple TV+.









Besides iOS 14.3, the update includes watchOS 7.2. Combined with iOS 14.3, you can now monitor the level of your cardio fitness via the Health app on the iPhone and receive a notification on the Apple Watch if your VO2 max level is low. A reading considered low could be a sign of upcoming cardiovascular disease and a warning from the Apple Watch could be another life saver. The VO2 Max is the maximum amount of oxygen a person can use during exercise. This figure can be improved by doing physical workouts.







