New HMD Atlas leak shows this mid-ranger could be a Nokia G400 successor

Image credit: @smashx_60 (X)

According to a new leak, HMD Global, the company behind Nokia phones, is reportedly expanding its smartphone lineup with a new mid-range model, the HMD Atlas. This new phone is expected to be an upgrade from the company's recent entry-level releases, the HMD Pulse trio and the HMD Vibe.

The HMD Atlas is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, which would bring 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC to the device. It is also expected to offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage, making it a powerful contender in the mid-range market.

One of the standout features of the HMD Atlas is its 6.64-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is a significant upgrade from the HD+ displays found on other recent HMD models. The display will also house a 16MP selfie camera in a punch-hole design.

Leaked image of HMD Atlas in Olive Green | Credit: @smashx_60 (X)

In terms of camera capabilities, the HMD Atlas is said to feature a 48MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a depth sensor. The addition of an ultrawide camera is another notable upgrade that sets the Atlas apart from its predecessors. The phone is also rumored to pack a 5,500mAh battery with QuickCharge 4.0+ support, ensuring that users can stay powered up throughout the day.

While the HMD Atlas is expected to be exclusive to the US market, its specs and features suggest that it could be a successor to the Nokia G400, which was also a mid-range phone with similar specifications. The Nokia G400 featured a 6.58-inch 120Hz FHD+ IPS LCD, Snapdragon 480+, 48MP+5MP+2MP cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W charging.

The HMD Atlas is expected to be priced at $240, making it a competitive option in the mid-range market. It is also rumored to come in an Olive Green color option. With its impressive specs and features, the HMD Atlas could be a game-changer for HMD Global in the mid-range market. If the rumors are true, this phone could be a worthy successor to the Nokia G400 and a strong competitor to other mid-range devices on the market.
