New high-end Lenovo tablet appears on the Google Play Console
Lenovo is famous for its mid-range, budget-friendly tablets. However, in recent years, it looks like the company is trying to rival the top tablet manufacturers, Apple and Samsung. For example, in 2021, it released its high-end Tab P12 Pro, which is probably the best Lenovo tablet at the moment.
But soon, the Tab P12 Pro might have to give up its place to a new flagship Lenovo device. A new tablet called the Lenovo Tab Extreme — also code-named "TB570FU" — has surfaced in a Google Play Console listing, displaying possible design and specs.
Now, let's see the possible specs. According to the listing, Lenovo's potential new tablet will come with 8GB of RAM, run Android 13 straight out of the box, and have a large 3,000 x 1,876-pixel resolution display at 320ppi. These numbers suggest that the Lenovo Tab Extreme will have an 11-inch screen, which will be smaller than the Tab P12 Pro’s 12.6-inch display.
Unfortunately, there is no official word from Lenovo about a new top-tier tablet. So, we can't tell you any prices or when we might expect Lenovo to release the Lenovo Tab Extreme. However, the fact that it appeared on the Google Play Console, which is a platform that enables developers to monitor app performance, could mean that the company might announce it very soon. It is common for a device to be announced shortly after it is listed on the Google Play Console.
As we can see from the included image, the Lenovo Tab Extreme will probably have symmetrical bezels surrounding one big display. In terms of buttons, we can only see a power button on the left edge and a volume rocker in the top left corner. The image doesn't show the device's back panel, so we have no idea what it would look like or what type of rear camera setup it will have.
Under the hood of the new device, it will probably beat a MediaTek MT8798Z chipset — also known as the MediaTek Dimensity 9000. Yes, this is silicon from 2021, but it still packs top-tier flagship performance, similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is the chipset powering the whole Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup. And we know that these are pocket powerhouses.
