New Google Pixel 8a leak names that new green color and confirms specs

Google
Google's highly anticipated mid-ranger, the Pixel 8a, has leaked in more ways than we can imagine. While we were waiting for an official launch to confirm everything we have seen through leaks so far, a new exclusive report by Android Headlines offers a deep dive into the device's specifications. As you'd expect, there are similarities between the 8a and its 7a predecessor, but there are some notable upgrades that could make this budget-minded Pixel even more appealing.

Leaks around new phones are commonplace, so it comes as no surprise that the Pixel 8a would be subject to rumors and speculation so close to launch. Google's made some interesting choices this year, with two key upgrades on the 8a that weren't seen in the 7a model: substantial storage capacity and a smoother display refresh rate. The Pixel 8a will feature up to 256GB of storage — double that of the Pixel 7a — and a buttery smooth 120Hz display refresh rate. These are both enhancements that will likely improve everyday usability.

The display gets some other nice boosts too. It's still a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, but the peak brightness will now hit 2,000 nits, making it easier to view in sunlight.

Battery, updates & the "Aloe" color reveal

Google is bumping the battery capacity slightly (4,404mAh) on the Pixel 8a. The tech giant claims this could give you up to 24+ hours or a whopping 72 with Extreme Battery Saver enabled – similar results to the Pixel 7a, but a small capacity boost is always welcome. Like the flagship Pixel 8 line, buyers will get a lengthy 7 years of OS, security, and feature drop updates, future-proofing your phone long-term.

While the cameras will stay the same as the Pixel 7a, there are new AI-backed features coming to the Pixel 8a like Magic Editor, Best Take, and Ultra HDR. All the usual Pixel camera goodies like Night Sight and Portrait Mode will be present as well.

But you've already heard all of this already, given how often details on this phone have leaked. So here's the new thing that is being reported today: the green color that we thought was to be called "Mint," just like on the Pixel 8 series, is actually called "Aloe" on the Pixel 8a as an official colorway. It's a much more vibrant hue than the Mint green of the Pixel 8/8 Pro, adding some fun to the lineup. Interestingly, rumors of a Coral Pixel 8a are still swirling, although the source did not detail it. Perhaps that will be a surprise later release, which will be more than welcome.

Image credit: @MysteryLupin

It's hard to imagine if Google still has any details to share for the launch of this phone, as it will be now very tough to surprise us. We have seen pretty much every detail there is to know, from the specs, to the look, to the pricing. Hopefully, there is something new and exciting still under wraps when this phone is announced during Google I/O.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless