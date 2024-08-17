New floating panel with glow animation for Google's Gemini on Android begins to roll out





Gemini's floating overlay panel with glow animation | Image credit — 9to5Google

Another new feature is the "Ask about this video" chip, which replaces the "Ask about this screen" chip when using Gemini on YouTube. This allows users to quickly get summaries or ask follow-up questions about the video they are watching. Another new feature is the "Ask about this video" chip, which replaces the "Ask about this screen" chip when using Gemini on YouTube. This allows users to quickly get summaries or ask follow-up questions about the video they are watching.





Overall, the new Gemini features on Android are a welcome addition. The floating panel is a particularly useful feature that should make it easier to use Gemini on the go. The image generation integration and the "Ask about this video" chip are also nice additions that should further enhance the capabilities of Gemini.



As Google continues to develop Gemini, it's likely that we'll see even more features and improvements in the future. For now, the new floating panel and other features are a great start and should make Gemini even more useful for Android users. While the new features are currently only available to a limited number of users, it's expected that they will be rolled out more widely in the coming weeks.