New floating panel with glow animation for Google's Gemini on Android begins to roll out
Google's Gemini AI assistant is getting a new look on Android phones. In addition to the recent "Live" feature, Gemini is introducing a floating overlay panel with a subtle glow animation. This panel, which was first unveiled at Google's developer conference in May, allows Gemini responses to appear directly within the current app, rather than taking up the entire screen. This means users can stay focused on their task while still getting the information they need from Gemini.
The floating panel can be expanded to view longer responses, and it also works seamlessly with Gemini's image generation capabilities. Users can easily drag and drop generated images into other apps like Gmail or Google Messages. For those who prefer the full-screen experience, the panel can still be opened by tapping the top-right corner.
Gemini's floating overlay panel with glow animation | Image credit — 9to5Google
Another new feature is the "Ask about this video" chip, which replaces the "Ask about this screen" chip when using Gemini on YouTube. This allows users to quickly get summaries or ask follow-up questions about the video they are watching.
Overall, the new Gemini features on Android are a welcome addition. The floating panel is a particularly useful feature that should make it easier to use Gemini on the go. The image generation integration and the "Ask about this video" chip are also nice additions that should further enhance the capabilities of Gemini.
As Google continues to develop Gemini, it's likely that we'll see even more features and improvements in the future. For now, the new floating panel and other features are a great start and should make Gemini even more useful for Android users. While the new features are currently only available to a limited number of users, it's expected that they will be rolled out more widely in the coming weeks.
