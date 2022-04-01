New feature surfaces on Pixel's At a Glance widget

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

The iconic "At A Glance" widget associated mostly with Pixel handsets has been getting pumped up by Google to make it even more useful. The latest changes to the feature allow users to tap the date on the widget to be sent to the Google Calendar app. Tapping the temperature or weather info on the widget will take you to a more detailed weather page with forecasts, current conditions, and more.





One of the new features for At A Glance includes the ability to show the boarding pass for your next flight on the widget in the form of a QR code. Think about how useful it would be to carry around the boarding pass right on your handset screen. The widget can also show data related to the last timer you set, your upcoming bedtime, images from a doorbell camera, information from your fitness apps, and more.

And now it appears that another new At a Glance feature is rolling out. Reddit user mattbxd posted a pair of screenshots showing the widget relaying information about his Bluetooth-connected device and its current battery life. Unfortunately, according to the Redditor, the data disappeared shortly after it first appeared.







You must have the feature toggled on for it to work, so here is what you need to do. Long-press on the At a Glance widget from your unlocked screen. A small lozenge-shaped pop-up will appear with the gear icon and the word "customize" on it. Tap on it and you'll see a page called Home settings. Press on the gear icon that lines up with At a Glance and you'll see some of your current features for the widget with a toggle switch.





Make sure that the ones you want are toggled on. At the bottom of the screen is a heading that says "See more features." Press on it and you'll see toggles for more At a Glance capabilities. Again, make sure that the ones you want are toggled on.







Not everyone has received the Connected devices toggle yet which means that Google is still rolling it out. You might want to check this out every few days to see if it has arrived on your phone.

