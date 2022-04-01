 New feature surfaces on Pixel's At a Glance widget - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Android Software updates Google

New feature surfaces on Pixel's At a Glance widget

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
New feature surfaces on Pixel's At a Glance widget
The iconic "At A Glance" widget associated mostly with Pixel handsets has been getting pumped up by Google to make it even more useful. The latest changes to the feature allow users to tap the date on the widget to be sent to the Google Calendar app. Tapping the temperature or weather info on the widget will take you to a more detailed weather page with forecasts, current conditions, and more.

One of the new features for At A Glance includes the ability to show the boarding pass for your next flight on the widget in the form of a QR code. Think about how useful it would be to carry around the boarding pass right on your handset screen. The widget can also show data related to the last timer you set, your upcoming bedtime, images from a doorbell camera, information from your fitness apps, and more.

Pick up the Pixel 6 now

Google Pixel 6

5G, 128GB, New Line Required

$700 off (100%)
$0
$699 99
Buy at Verizon

Google Pixel 6

5G, 256GB, New Line Required

$700 off (87%)
$100
$799 99
Buy at Verizon

And now it appears that another new At a Glance feature is rolling out. Reddit user mattbxd posted a pair of screenshots showing the widget relaying information about his Bluetooth-connected device and its current battery life. Unfortunately, according to the Redditor, the data disappeared shortly after it first appeared.

You must have the feature toggled on for it to work, so here is what you need to do. Long-press on the At a Glance widget from your unlocked screen. A small lozenge-shaped pop-up will appear with the gear icon and the word "customize" on it. Tap on it and you'll see a page called Home settings. Press on the gear icon that lines up with At a Glance and you'll see some of your current features for the widget with a toggle switch.

Make sure that the ones you want are toggled on. At the bottom of the screen is a heading that says "See more features." Press on it and you'll see toggles for more At a Glance capabilities. Again, make sure that the ones you want are toggled on.

Not everyone has received the Connected devices toggle yet which means that Google is still rolling it out. You might want to check this out every few days to see if it has arrived on your phone.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.8
$19 Special Verizon 8%off $549 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.0
$899 Special BestBuy $37 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

New reports suggest Apple's first foldable iPad and iPhone are still a LONG way off
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
New reports suggest Apple's first foldable iPad and iPhone are still a LONG way off
Amazon's latest Samsung Galaxy S22 deal is one of the best and simplest to date
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon's latest Samsung Galaxy S22 deal is one of the best and simplest to date
-$100
“Hey, seriously?” and other phrases that may trigger Siri by accident
by Rado Minkov,  2
“Hey, seriously?” and other phrases that may trigger Siri by accident
The best T-Mobile deals - updated April 2022
by Rado Minkov,  3
The best T-Mobile deals - updated April 2022
The best OnePlus 10 Pro cases you can buy right now
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
The best OnePlus 10 Pro cases you can buy right now
After crafting the first iPhone with USB-C, its creator now makes an Android with a Lightning port
by Daniel Petrov,  5
After crafting the first iPhone with USB-C, its creator now makes an Android with a Lightning port
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless