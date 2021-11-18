Notification Center

Get an eyeful of these new emojis that could arrive in 2022

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
emojis
The latest batch of emojis that is being reviewed to potentially make their appearance in 2022 has gone public, and we can finally take our first look at them in a document published by the Unicode Consortium.

The list includes some interesting new additions, such as a "shaking face"—which seems rather confusing at first glance, in all honesty. There are also two new colors of heart options, as well as hands performing a pushing-away motion (which feel like they could definitely become an oft-used emoji, judging by internet culture nowadays).

The emojis are all still tentative candidates, meaning they have been chosen for review but aren't guaranteed to make the final cut and see the light of day just yet. And even if they do, they might very well be improved or revised versions of what we see in the file.

How are new emojis chosen?


If you're wondering how the whole emoji approval thing works—considering there are technically "different" ones on the iOS and Android platform—you're not not alone, as it's a little confusing. 

What happens is, a set of emoji candidates has to get approved by the Unicode Consortium, a non-profit standards organization which is responsible for the Unicode Standard (which makes emojis universally available on all platforms). 

Once the emojis are initially proposed (on an open-submissions basis from April 15–August 31 every year), the best of them are voted on until they make the final cut. The members that vote in new emojis, following a pre-set selection of criteria, include Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Emojipedia, among others.

When the new emojis are officially approved to go public, both Apple and Google have to add support for them on their respective mobile platforms—which they often do at different times, only adding to the confusion.

And when Apple and Google do add support, they usually also change up the appearances for each emoji, which can make users think both platforms offer different emojis. At the base, however, there should be an identical emoji set for both platforms.

The emojis that do get approved in the end should become available for public use with the release of Unicode 15.0, set to arrive in September 2022.

