Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

New Disney+, Hulu, Max bundle offers ad-supported and ad-free plans at a discounted price

By
0comments
Video Thumbnail

A new subscription bundle is available for movie and TV fans, offering access to Disney+, Hulu, and Max at a discounted price. Customers can choose between an ad-supported plan for $16.99 per month or an ad-free plan for $29.99 per month. The bundle offers a vast selection of content from a variety of popular brands, including ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Star Wars, Warner Bros., and many more.

This new bundle is a result of a partnership between Disney Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery. It offers a convenient way for subscribers to access three popular streaming services through a single monthly subscription. The bundle provides a significant savings compared to the cost of subscribing to each service individually. The ad-supported bundle costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free version is priced at $29.99 per month. Subscribing to each service separately would cost significantly more, making the bundle an attractive option for those looking to save money.

To promote the launch of the new bundle, a national marketing campaign has been launched across various platforms. The campaign highlights the diverse range of content available through the bundle, showcasing fan-favorite TV series, films, and characters from each streaming service. The campaign will run across national broadcast, social, digital, and owned-and-operated channels.

One of the key benefits of the new bundle is the vast array of content available to subscribers. The three streaming services offer a wide range of genres and interests, from animated films and family-friendly shows to documentaries, dramas, comedies, and more. In addition to the existing library of content, the bundle will also offer access to upcoming premieres and new releases.

Recommended Stories
The ad-supported plan offers a more affordable option for those who don't mind occasional commercials. This plan provides a great value proposition, especially for viewers who primarily focus on the content and are less concerned about ad interruptions. On the other hand, the ad-free plan caters to viewers who prefer an uninterrupted viewing experience. Personally, the ad-supported tier seems just fine to me, as the price difference between both plans seems miles apart. Now, the question that remains is, will I watch these networks enough to justify the expense.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

Google Search faces its toughest challenge after today's announcement from a Microsoft backed firm
Google Search faces its toughest challenge after today's announcement from a Microsoft backed firm
Google Maps rolls out alerts for issues impacting accessibility
Google Maps rolls out alerts for issues impacting accessibility
YouTubers lied: The CMF Phone 1 isn’t the best phone you can buy for 200 bucks
YouTubers lied: The CMF Phone 1 isn’t the best phone you can buy for 200 bucks
Google boosts Gemini free version with faster model, more features and access worldwide
Google boosts Gemini free version with faster model, more features and access worldwide
HMD Crest and Crest Max officially introduced with decent specs, low prices
HMD Crest and Crest Max officially introduced with decent specs, low prices
Why is a phone like the HMD Skyline happening now, in 2024?
Why is a phone like the HMD Skyline happening now, in 2024?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless