New Disney+, Hulu, Max bundle offers ad-supported and ad-free plans at a discounted price
A new subscription bundle is available for movie and TV fans, offering access to Disney+, Hulu, and Max at a discounted price. Customers can choose between an ad-supported plan for $16.99 per month or an ad-free plan for $29.99 per month. The bundle offers a vast selection of content from a variety of popular brands, including ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Star Wars, Warner Bros., and many more.
This new bundle is a result of a partnership between Disney Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery. It offers a convenient way for subscribers to access three popular streaming services through a single monthly subscription. The bundle provides a significant savings compared to the cost of subscribing to each service individually. The ad-supported bundle costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free version is priced at $29.99 per month. Subscribing to each service separately would cost significantly more, making the bundle an attractive option for those looking to save money.
To promote the launch of the new bundle, a national marketing campaign has been launched across various platforms. The campaign highlights the diverse range of content available through the bundle, showcasing fan-favorite TV series, films, and characters from each streaming service. The campaign will run across national broadcast, social, digital, and owned-and-operated channels.
One of the key benefits of the new bundle is the vast array of content available to subscribers. The three streaming services offer a wide range of genres and interests, from animated films and family-friendly shows to documentaries, dramas, comedies, and more. In addition to the existing library of content, the bundle will also offer access to upcoming premieres and new releases.
