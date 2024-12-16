Slashed by 43%, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are the clear choice for every sound lover

New Bose QuietComfort headphones: Now $150 OFF! Snag a pair of Bose's new QuietComfort headphones at a hefty 43% discount and save $150. This allows you to get a pair for just under $200. The headphones offer premium sound and come with one of the best ANC technologies on the market. In addition, they deliver up to 24 hours of battery life. Don't hesitate and save big while you can! $150 off (43%) Buy at Amazon

Note, though, that a third-party seller is offering the price cut and taking care of the shipping. However, you'll have time until January 31, 2025, to return the cans in case you aren't happy with your purchase. In other words, there is nothing to stress about, and we encourage you to score a pair now while the offer lasts, as these fellas definitely bring a lot to the table.In fact, they are positioned just below Bose's flagship headphones, the QuietComfort Ultra, missing out on only the Spatial Audio and head-tracking features. This means they deliver top-quality sound and boast one of the best ANC technologies on the market, delivering an exceptional listening experience without any distractions. Not only that, but you can even tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ functionality in their companion Bose Music app.Additionally, you'll be able to listen to your songs all day long, as these cans have a comfortable design and deliver up to 24 hours of battery life. They also boast fast charging, with a 15-minute charge offering up to two and a half hours of listening time.Overall, the Bose QuietComfort headphones deliver a lot for their current price of just under $200. So, don't waste time and save big with this deal now while you still can!