Some of the priciest Apple Watch Series 6 models are more affordable than ever

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 10, 2021, 1:58 PM
Good Apple Watch Series 6 deals have been few and far between since the latest edition of the world's top-selling intelligent timepiece was unveiled around six months ago, and while the very well-reviewed device is hardly what we'd call affordable right now, it's certainly nice to see Amazon outdoing itself in terms of discounts for a number of super-premium models.

We're talking robust stainless steel-made smartwatches with both GPS and standalone cellular connectivity in your choice of a 40 or 44mm size, which are typically available for no less than $699 a pop. You can go for one of many different straps at up to an $80 discount for an undoubtedly limited time only, ranging from a basic and always popular sport band option to a more extravagant Milanese loop.

The maximum markdown applies to a grand total of six Apple Watch Series 6 versions at the time of this writing, including a silver-coated stainless steel device in both 40 and 44mm case sizes paired with a matching silver Milanese loop. 

Those who are not afraid to stand out from the crowd with their bold fashion choices will be happy to hear a 40mm LTE-enabled Series 6 with a swanky gold stainless steel case and equally flashy gold Milanese loop is also reduced by 80 bucks from its $749 list price, as is the case for larger and significantly lower-profile 44mm models with built-in cellular support and a graphite/black color combination or silver and white. 

Finally, the 44mm graphite stainless steel smartwatch with a graphite Milanese loop is itself marked down by a cool $80 from a $799 MSRP when supporting voice calls with no help from a tethered iPhone. 

Of course, there are other decent discounts to be had as well on a bunch of slightly cheaper LTE-capable models, and yes, even several GPS-only variants, but basically all of those deals have been offered before. Then again, that doesn't automatically mean you should ignore the rest of the price cuts, ranging from as little as $25 to as much as $70.

