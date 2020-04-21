Apple Tablets

Watch how the Apple iPad Pro "floats" in this new TV commercial

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 21, 2020, 12:07 AM
Watch how the Apple iPad Pro &quot;floats&quot; in this new TV commercial
Last month, Apple released new versions of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets. In place of the A12X Bionic chipset, Apple equipped the new slates with the A12Z Bionic which is the same chip as the A12X Bionic. Both are made by TSMC using the 7nm process and both have the same octa-core configuration (four high-performance CPU cores and four energy efficient-cores) and memory.

Apple's new ad for the iPad Pro shows how the tablet "floats" on the Magic Keyboard


There is a subtle difference between the two, however. The A12X Bionic has seven of its eight GPU cores activated while the A12Z Bionic has all eight cores activated. Both chips have a maximum CPU clock speed of 2.49GHz. The newer versions of the tablets both have 50% more memory (from 4GB of RAM to 6GB) and a revamped rear camera module. The latter now resembles the rear camera setup on the iPhone 11 Pro models, although it is a bit different. Besides the 12MP Wide camera, there is a new 10MP Ultra-wide camera and a LiDar Time of Flight depth sensor that improves the AR capabilities of the tablet.

Apple also introduced the new Magic Keyboard which connects to the tablet through a magnetic connection, features a backlit keyboard, and uses a cantilever design that allows the tablet to "float." And that happens to be the subject of Apple's latest 60-second ad for the new iPad Pro models. The commercial is actually called "Float" and while Anna of the North's "Dream Girl" plays in the background, we see a little computer-generated birdie checking out the new iPad Pro. The ad lets us see how easily a user can adjust the screen to find the perfect viewing angle. And the Magic Keyboard also brings with it the best typing experience on an iPad. The tag line? "Your next computer is not a computer."



Apple continues to promote the iPad Pro as a viable laptop replacement and with the trackpad on the Magic Keyboard and mouse support added in iOS 13.4 (including Bluetooth and USB wireless rodents), we will continue to see Apple market its tablets with this thought in mind. And while the tablet market has been struggling, the coronavirus outbreak has made tablet ownership a necessity for adults working from home, students streaming lessons in their bedrooms, and couples who want to "Netflix sand Chill."

The new iPads are available in Space Gray and Silver. The Wi-Fi only 11-inch models are priced at $799 for the 128GB model, $899 for 256GB, $1,099 for 512GB and $1,299 for 1TB of storage. The Wi-Fi only 12.9-inch models are priced at $999 for 128GB, $1,099 for 256GB, $1,299 for 512GB and $1,499 for 1TB of storage. If you want the Wi-Fi + Cellular version, add $150 to the aforementioned prices. For example, the 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro costs $1,249 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant.

The Magic Keyboard is priced at $299 for the version that works with the 11-inch iPad Pro and $349 for the 12.9-inch model. Those with the older 2018 iPad Pro tablets have no reason to be jealous; the new Magic Keyboard will work on these tablets as well. And the second-generation Apple Pencil is compatible with the new 2020 slates (as well as the 2018 units). The accessory is priced at $129.

Apple also released another video on Monday, this one from Apple Support. Titled, "How to navigate your iPad with a trackpad," the clip runs for 2 minutes and 38 seconds. It explains how to navigate on the iPad Pro using the Magic Keyboard or another compatible trackpad. It also explains how a user can easily customize the cursor settings.



TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that this September, we could see a 5G version of the iPad Pro unveiled with a mini-LED display. The mini-LED display provides an OLED-like experience but without the possibility of a screen burn-in. It also doesn't need a backlight and creates the color black by turning off the appropriate pixels. Like an OLED panel, this means that using Dark Theme could save some battery life since a pixel that is turned off does not draw any power. Another analyst by the name of Jeff Pu now expects Apple's first 5G tablet to be delayed until 2021 because of the complexity of the new display.

Related phones

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020)
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) on
  • Display 12.9 inches
    2732 x 2048 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12Z Bionic, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 13.x
iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) on
  • Display 11.0 inches
    2388 x 1668 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12Z Bionic, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra official cases review
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra official cases review
Strong demand for the second-gen Apple iPhone SE pushes some shipping dates back to May 13th
Strong demand for the second-gen Apple iPhone SE pushes some shipping dates back to May 13th
Apple's new iPhone SE is up for pre-order: here's where and the best deals available today
Apple's new iPhone SE is up for pre-order: here's where and the best deals available today
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details

Popular stories

Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless