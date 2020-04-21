Watch how the Apple iPad Pro "floats" in this new TV commercial
Last month, Apple released new versions of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets. In place of the A12X Bionic chipset, Apple equipped the new slates with the A12Z Bionic which is the same chip as the A12X Bionic. Both are made by TSMC using the 7nm process and both have the same octa-core configuration (four high-performance CPU cores and four energy efficient-cores) and memory.
Apple's new ad for the iPad Pro shows how the tablet "floats" on the Magic Keyboard
Apple continues to promote the iPad Pro as a viable laptop replacement and with the trackpad on the Magic Keyboard and mouse support added in iOS 13.4 (including Bluetooth and USB wireless rodents), we will continue to see Apple market its tablets with this thought in mind. And while the tablet market has been struggling, the coronavirus outbreak has made tablet ownership a necessity for adults working from home, students streaming lessons in their bedrooms, and couples who want to "Netflix sand Chill."
The new iPads are available in Space Gray and Silver. The Wi-Fi only 11-inch models are priced at $799 for the 128GB model, $899 for 256GB, $1,099 for 512GB and $1,299 for 1TB of storage. The Wi-Fi only 12.9-inch models are priced at $999 for 128GB, $1,099 for 256GB, $1,299 for 512GB and $1,499 for 1TB of storage. If you want the Wi-Fi + Cellular version, add $150 to the aforementioned prices. For example, the 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro costs $1,249 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant.
The Magic Keyboard is priced at $299 for the version that works with the 11-inch iPad Pro and $349 for the 12.9-inch model. Those with the older 2018 iPad Pro tablets have no reason to be jealous; the new Magic Keyboard will work on these tablets as well. And the second-generation Apple Pencil is compatible with the new 2020 slates (as well as the 2018 units). The accessory is priced at $129.
Apple also released another video on Monday, this one from Apple Support. Titled, "How to navigate your iPad with a trackpad," the clip runs for 2 minutes and 38 seconds. It explains how to navigate on the iPad Pro using the Magic Keyboard or another compatible trackpad. It also explains how a user can easily customize the cursor settings.
TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that this September, we could see a 5G version of the iPad Pro unveiled with a mini-LED display. The mini-LED display provides an OLED-like experience but without the possibility of a screen burn-in. It also doesn't need a backlight and creates the color black by turning off the appropriate pixels. Like an OLED panel, this means that using Dark Theme could save some battery life since a pixel that is turned off does not draw any power. Another analyst by the name of Jeff Pu now expects Apple's first 5G tablet to be delayed until 2021 because of the complexity of the new display.