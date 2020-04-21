Watch how the Apple iPad Pro "floats" in this new TV commercial

Apple's new ad for the iPad Pro shows how the tablet "floats" on the Magic Keyboard







There is a subtle difference between the two, however. The A12X Bionic has seven of its eight GPU cores activated while the A12Z Bionic has all eight cores activated. Both chips have a maximum CPU clock speed of 2.49GHz. The newer versions of the tablets both have 50% more memory (from 4GB of RAM to 6GB) and a revamped rear camera module. The latter now resembles the rear camera setup on the iPhone 11 Pro models, although it is a bit different. Besides the 12MP Wide camera, there is a new 10MP Ultra-wide camera and a LiDar Time of Flight depth sensor that improves the AR capabilities of the tablet.











Apple also introduced the new Magic Keyboard which connects to the tablet through a magnetic connection, features a backlit keyboard, and uses a cantilever design that allows the tablet to "float." And that happens to be the subject of Apple's latest 60-second ad for the new iPad Pro models. The commercial is actually called "Float" and while Anna of the North's "Dream Girl" plays in the background, we see a little computer-generated birdie checking out the new iPad Pro. The ad lets us see how easily a user can adjust the screen to find the perfect viewing angle. And the Magic Keyboard also brings with it the best typing experience on an iPad. The tag line? "Your next computer is not a computer."





Apple continues to promote the iPad Pro as a viable laptop replacement and with the trackpad on the Magic Keyboard and mouse support added in iOS 13.4 (including Bluetooth and USB wireless rodents), we will continue to see Apple market its tablets with this thought in mind. And while the tablet market has been struggling, the coronavirus outbreak has made tablet ownership a necessity for adults working from home, students streaming lessons in their bedrooms, and couples who want to "Netflix sand Chill."





The new iPads are available in Space Gray and Silver. The Wi-Fi only 11-inch models are priced at $799 for the 128GB model, $899 for 256GB, $1,099 for 512GB and $1,299 for 1TB of storage. The Wi-Fi only 12.9-inch models are priced at $999 for 128GB, $1,099 for 256GB, $1,299 for 512GB and $1,499 for 1TB of storage. If you want the Wi-Fi + Cellular version, add $150 to the aforementioned prices. For example, the 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro costs $1,249 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant.







The Magic Keyboard is priced at $299 for the version that works with the 11-inch iPad Pro and $349 for the 12.9-inch model. Those with the older 2018 iPad Pro tablets have no reason to be jealous; the new Magic Keyboard will work on these tablets as well. And the second-generation Apple Pencil is compatible with the new 2020 slates (as well as the 2018 units). The accessory is priced at $129.











Apple also released another video on Monday, this one from Apple Support. Titled, "How to navigate your iPad with a trackpad," the clip runs for 2 minutes and 38 seconds. It explains how to navigate on the iPad Pro using the Magic Keyboard or another compatible trackpad. It also explains how a user can easily customize the cursor settings.



