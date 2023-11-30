Google shares new Android features and updates for your smartphones, watches, and TV devices

Express Yourself with New Emoji Kitchen Combinations Android users can now express themselves in more creative ways with new Emoji Kitchen sticker combinations and Voice Moods. Emoji Kitchen allows users to remix their favorite emoji into unique stickers.

More Free Google TV Channels Google TV is expanding its free TV channel offerings with over 10 new channels, providing users with more entertainment options without additional subscriptions. This brings Google TV's free channel lineup count up to 115.

Enhanced Wear OS Smart Home Controls, Smart Home Status, and Assistant Routines

Wear OS smartwatches now offer enhanced smart home controls, allowing users to control multiple lights simultaneously and set the mood for various occasions. They can also easily set their Google Home status to Home or Away, ensuring that smart home devices are configured accordingly. Additionally, Assistant Routines are coming soon to Wear OS, allowing users to start routines with voice commands for a more hands-free experience.

Enhanced Security and Accessibility Features Android is also introducing new features to enhance security and accessibility. Users can now set custom PINs for FIDO2 security keys, providing an additional layer of protection for online accounts. Additionally, TalkBack is gaining AI-powered image descriptions, enabling users who are blind and low-vision to understand the content of images.

Live Captions for Phone Calls and Media Live Caption is expanding its language support, making it more accessible to users worldwide. Additionally, users will soon be able to reply to phone calls with text messages, enabling them to communicate without needing to hear or speak.