New AirPods Pro beta feature lets you fine-tune noise cancellation

New AirPods Pro beta feature lets users customize noise cancellation

In the newest AirPods beta firmware, Apple is tweaking controls to make it simpler for users to customize the noise cancellation feature.Right now, AirPods Pro users can toggle noise canceling on or off and use adaptive audio. The latter automatically tweaks Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation based on what is happening around you. It is like having a smart audio assistant that knows when to let in outside sounds and when to keep them out.So, AirPods Pro already tweaks noise canceling based on how quiet or loud your surroundings are. But since this happens automatically, it doesn’t always nail what you want. That is exactly what the new firmware is aiming to fix.This upgrade puts users in the driver's seat, so to speak. Customizable Adaptive Audio lets you fine-tune the cancellation levels to your liking. The beta version shows you will be able to switch between default, less noise, or more noise.